SECOND ROUND
Friday's games
Kickoffs 7:30 p.m.
Area teams
CLASS 4-A WEST
No. 9 Indian Trail Porter Ridge (7-5) at No. 1 Grimsley (10-1)
No. 5 Glenn (8-4) at No. 4 Harrisburg Hickory Ridge (8-3)
No. 6 Mooresville (7-5) at No. 3 Ragsdale (5-6)
No. 7 Davie County (7-5) at No. 2 East Forsyth (9-2)
CLASS 3-AA EAST
No. 6 Southeast Guilford (9-3) vs. No. 14 Hope Mills Gray's Creek (7-4) or No. 3 Southern Durham (10-1)
CLASS 3-AA WEST
No. 13 Northern Guilford (8-4) at No. 5 Northwest Cabarrus (11-1)
No. 6 Mount Tabor (8-4) at No. 3 Dudley (10-2)
CLASS 3-A WEST
No. 6 Northeast Guilford (10-2) at No. 3 Asheville Reynolds (10-2)
CLASS 2-AA EAST
No. 9 East Duplin (7-5) at No. 1 Randleman (11-0)
CLASS 2-A WEST
No. 7 Newton-Conover (8-4) at No. 2 Reidsville (11-1)
