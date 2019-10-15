The News & Record’s Joe Sirera looks at some high school football players who will be in the spotlight in this week's games:
LAWSON ALBRIGHT, junior, TE, Grimsley
Albright has been a breakout player after transferring from Page during the summer, with nine of his 20 catches going for touchdowns. That TD total leads the state's tight ends, and Albright's ability to block as an attached TE, an H-back or a slot receiver has been just as important to the Whirlies' offense. He'll get a chance to add to his receptions and TDs on Friday night against a young Northwest Guilford defense.
MYLES MURPHY, senior, DE, and PAYTON PAGE, junior DT, Dudley
Murphy (36 tackles, 8 TFLs, 5 sacks) and Page (42 tackles, 15 TFLs, 2 sacks) have put up solid numbers this season for the Panthers, but they haven't dominated consistently. With Dudley starting a three-week stretch of games that will decide the Piedmont Triad 3-A Conference championship at Mount Tabor on Friday night, this would be a good time for two of the Panthers' four-star college recruits to assert themselves.
JOHN SAUNDERS, senior, QB, High Point Christian
Saunders moved from QB to wide receiver late last season and earned multiple FBS scholarship offers. He followed up with 33 catches for 657 yards and 15 TDs this season, but the Cougars needed him back at QB after losing Luke Homol to an ankle injury. Saunders responded last week by completing 17 of 23 passes for 237 yards and four TDs, and he will be back at the offensive controls Friday at Huntersville SouthLake Christian as his team rolls toward the NCISAA playoffs.
KAMELL SMITH, junior, QB, Eastern Guilford
Smith has been extremely productive for the Wildcats, passing for 1,523 yards and 17 touchdowns and rushing for 385 yards and six more TDs. The only red flag is the 10 interceptions he's thrown. Smith will need to limit turnovers Friday night when Eastern Guilford visits Southeast Guilford for a key Mid-Piedmont 3-A Conference game, especially against a Falcons team that wants to control the ball and the clock on the ground.
