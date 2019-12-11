Here are some high school football players who will be in the spotlight in Saturday’s NCHSAA Class 2-A championship game between Elizabeth City Northeastern and Reidsville:
NORTHEASTERN
HOLDEN HODGE, senior, RB/WR
Whether it's taking handoffs or catching passes from junior QB DeAndre Proctor (970 yards, 8 TDs passing, 402 yards, 5 TDs rushing), the diminutive (5-foot-6, 160 pounds) senior is a handful for opposing defenses. Hodge has rushed for 819 yards and six touchdowns and added 24 receptions for 353 yards and 3 TDs. He also filled in at QB when Proctor was hurt, so Reidsville will have to be aware of the possibility that Hodge throws the ball on a gadget play.
JUAN RIDDICK, junior, RB
Northeastern wants to run the football, and Riddick and a strong offensive line make that possible. He's rushed 160 times for 1,334 yards (8.3 per carry) and scored 10 touchdowns and will be a key to the Eagles' plan to control the clock against Reidsville's high-powered offense.
ADRIAN SPELLMAN, senior, DE
Spellman, an Old Dominion commit, wreaked havoc on the Reidsville offense in last year's game and has been just as effective this season. The 6-foot-4, 245-pound senior has 122 tackles, including 14 for losses, and his 20 sacks to rank seventh in the state. Spellman is quick off the edge, but also can hold up against the run.
KAVEON FRESHWATER, sophomore, DE
The younger brother of East Carolina defensive end Traveon Freshwater, who was a standout for the Eagles last season, Kaveon has put up some big numbers of his own. The 6-foot-3, 225-pound sophomore has 110 tackles, including 23 for losses, and 24 sacks to rank third in the state in that category. Having Freshwater on one side of the line and Spellman on the other makes it hard for blockers to double-team either.
REIDSVILLE
KYLE PINNIX, junior, QB
Reidsville has a long and storied history of prolific quarterbacks and Pinnix already has made his mark. He's followed a championship game MVP performance as a sophomore by throwing for 45 touchdowns to tie the school's single-season record set in 2003 by Kendon Doe. Just as impressive as those 45 touchdowns and the 3,115 yards Pinnix has accounted for through the air is the fact that he's thrown only five interceptions.
LIONEL LONG, senior, RB
After earning Offensive Player of the Game honors for the Rams in last year's state final, Long has had a big senior season with 1,591 yards and 33 touchdowns on the ground and another 254 yards and 5 TDs as a receiver. Pinnix and a deep corps of receivers that includes Breon Pass, Demontez Canada, Auldon Edwards and Colby Johnson is able to do its thing because Long forces defenses to respect the run.
JIHEEM HOOPER, senior, LB/RB
Reidsville's defense has been markedly better since Hooper took over at middle linebacker on a full-time basis after the Rams' 55-49 loss to East Surry. He leads the team with 106 tackles, including 15 for losses, and also has two interceptions. On offense, Hooper has 10 catches for 193 yards and three touchdowns.
BREON PASS, junior, ATH
One of the busiest players in the state, Pass contributes as a receiver, a cornerback, a kick returner and a punter. He leads the Rams with 42 catches, accounting for 752 yards and 13 touchdowns, and has rushed for 208 yards and 2 TDs. Pass only has one interception this season, because teams rarely throw his way, but he's returned two kickoffs and two punts for touchdowns, caught three two-point conversion passes and averaged 31.5 yards on 17 punts.
