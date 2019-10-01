The News & Record’s Joe Sirera looks at some high school football players who will be in the spotlight in Friday night's games:
MYLES CRISP, junior, QB, Southern Guilford
The three-year starter has quietly had a solid season for coach Jason Bradley's resurgent Storm. Crisp has completed 55 percent of his passes for 635 yards with five touchdowns and no interceptions. He's also rushed for a team-leading 459 yards and 5 TDs, plus a pair of two-point conversions. Another strong game from Crisp on Friday at Williams and Southern could be 4-2 heading into winnable Mid-Piedmont 3-A games against Southwestern Randolph and Asheboro.
QUAN NORA, senior, RB, Grimsley
Nora's downhill running has been the basis of much of what the Whirlies have done offensively in a 6-0 start. With OT Chris Lyle (leg) sidelined, the holes may not be as big Friday night against unbeaten East Forsyth at Jamieson Stadium. So, Nora, senior QB Christofer Zellous and junior TE Lawson Albright will have to be even sharper than they were in a 47-33 win at Knightdale.
NORTHERN GUILFORD'S RUNNING BACKS
Nighthawks QB Will Lenard is going to throw the ball, whether it's to TE Michael Frogge or a group of talented wideouts. But it's when the offense is balanced that Northern is most dangerous. Senior Nyles Mosley, junior Rakeem Murchison and sophomore Jordan McInnis have all had their moments and will need to again this week at Northeast Guilford.
KI RANKIN, junior, DL, Reidsville
The Rams are looking to regroup after giving up 55 points to East Surry in their first regular-season loss since 2015. The reset starts on defense, where Rankin anchors a front that will be challenged Friday night by a Mount Airy team that averages 253 yards per game on the ground. The leadership of Rankin and senior LB-S Jiheem Hooper will be particularly important between now and the playoffs.
