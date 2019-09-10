The News & Record’s Joe Sirera looks at some high school football players who will be in the spotlight in Friday night's games:
WALTER KUHLENKAMP, junior, QB, Southeast Guilford: The Falcons are going to run the ball first, whether it's Jalen Fairley or Derron McQuitty taking handoffs from Kuhlenkamp. But against a stout Grimsley run defense, Southeast Guilford and Kuhlenkamp will need to be able to stretch the field through the air. The Northwest Guilford transfer has only thrown one touchdown pass in three games.
ISAIAH OGLESBY, senior, LB, Page: The Pirates are getting all they can out of QB Javondre Paige and RB Jeiel Melton, so maybe the spark they need at Eastern Guilford to get their first win will come from the defense. Oglesby is Page's leading tackler and emotional leader on that side of the ball.
QUANTEZ POCHE, junior, ATH, Southwest Guilford: Whether he's in the backfield, the slot or taking snaps, Poche is dangerous with the ball in his hands. In what figures to be a low-scoring game against Ragsdale, a big play or two by Poche could swing things the Cowboys' way.
JOHN SAUNDERS, senior, WR, High Point Christian: According to MaxPreps, Saunders (21 receptions, 415 yards) leads the state in touchdown catches with 11. The former quarterback has been turning heads and earning scholarship offers since he switched positions. The Cougars will need a big game from Saunders against a very strong Charlotte Country Day team.
