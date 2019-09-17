Northwest at Smith (copy)

Northwest Guilford senior Brandon Thomas is a scoring threat as a receiver and as a kick returner.

 Woody Marshall/News & Record

The News & Record’s Joe Sirera looks at some high school football players who will be in the spotlight in Friday night's games:

DANTE BOVIAN, senior, RB-WR, Western Guilford: The speedy senior has 636 yards on 70 carries with nine touchdowns. Bovian has added three catches for 61 yards and a 47-yard kickoff return. The Hornets will be counting on him for a big game in a key matchup Friday night with Southern Guilford.

PAYTON PAGE, junior, DL, Dudley: Page and the Panthers have been talking about this week's trip to Southeast Guilford since the Falcons beat Dudley twice last season, including in the NCHSAA Class 3-AA playoffs. Grimsley sophomore Travis Shaw wreaked havoc in the Southeast backfield Friday night, and Page and senior DE Myles Murphy will be looking to do the same this week.

KYLE PINNIX, junior, QB, Reidsville: Sure, the Rams' first four opponents are a combined 3-13, but Pinnix's numbers would be impressive against anyone. The 2018 NCHSAA Class 2-A championship game MVP has picked up right where he left off last season, completing 34 of 53 passes for 773 yards, with 15 touchdowns and one interception. He's also rushed for 105 yards and 2 TDs and presents all sorts of problems this week for Eastern Guilford.

BRANDON THOMAS, senior, WR, Northwest Guilford: Thomas is the Vikings' home run threat, with nine catches for 164 yards and three touchdowns and a kickoff-return TD. A big play or two from the 6-foot-3, 170-pound senior would be huge against Southwest Guilford.

Get the latest sports news right in your inbox. Sign up for our Daily Sports newsletter.

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraNR on Twitter.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments