The News & Record’s Joe Sirera looks at some high school football players who will be in the spotlight in Friday night's games:
BRANSON ADAMS, senior, RB, Dudley
Adams has emerged as a versatile back for the Panthers, contributing as a runner, receiver and kick returner. The Page transfer should have an opportunity to showcase all of those skills against a Smith team that has given up an average of 34.8 points per game in its five losses.
JALEN FAIRLEY, junior, RB, Southeast Guilford
Fairley is coming off a 307-yard rushing game in a 51-21 win over Asheboro. While Deron McQuitty filled in more than capably earlier this year when Fairley was banged up, but the junior is still the lead back for the Falcons. They'll need a strong game from him when they travel to Southern Alamance to face a fellow Mid-Piedmont 3-A contender.
GAVIN KULD, junior, QB, High Point Christian
Kuld took control of the Cougars' offense when senior Luke Homol suffered a broken ankle. The 6-foot-6, 225-pound junior has completed 27 of 54 passes for 484 yards with eight touchdowns and four interceptions. He's also rushed for 75 yards and a TD. Kuld has the receivers to lead High Point Christian deep into the NCISAA playoffs.
MILES TAYLOR, senior, LB, Southwest Guilford
The biggest challenge Southwest Guilford faces Friday night is containing Parkland QB Camian Shell. Taylor has the size and the athleticism — he played a key role on the Cowboys' state championship basketball team this year — to make life difficult for the Parkland standout. Southwest needs a big game from Taylor and the rest of its defense.
