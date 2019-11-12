The News & Record’s Joe Sirera looks at some high school football players who will be in the spotlight in Friday night's games:
ALONZA BARNETT, sophomore, QB, Page
While senior QB Javondre Paige still has one game left for the Pirates and figures to play a significant role Friday night at Mooresville, Barnett clearly is the future. His quick release and arm strength make him Page's best bet if the Pirates have to throw the ball in the playoffs. Barnett passed for 157 yards and two touchdowns in Page's 32-17 loss to Grimsley in the regular-season finale.
ANTHONY HAIRSTON, senior, DL/OL, Northeast Guilford
Sophomore Trevon Hester (1,414 yards, 17 TDS) is an outstanding young tailback and senior QB Justin Wilson is an efficient field general, but everything the Rams do on both sides of the ball starts with their leader, Hairston. The 6-foot-2, 220-pound senior not only opens holes on offense, he has accounted for 62 tackles, including 14 for losses, and 9.5 sacks for a Northeast team that is rolling into Friday night's home game against Monroe Parkwood.
JALEN FAIRLEY and DERRON McQUITTY, juniors, RB, Southeast Guilford
The Falcons' offense began humming when Fairley, McQuitty, QB Zion Fleming and the offensive line got healthy and Southeast committed to its ground attack. Fairley has rushed for 1,596 yards and nine touchdowns, and McQuitty has 789 yards and seven TDs. It also wouldn't be a surprise to see the Falcons throw to either back as a change of pace now that the playoffs are here, starting with Friday night's home game against Clayton (6-5). They're both dynamite in space.
JAHMIER SLADE, sophomore, QB, Dudley
Slade has grown more and more comfortable at the controls of the Panthers' offense. He has weapons galore at his disposal, with a deep corps of backs and WRs Michael Wyman and Mekhi Wall. How far Dudley goes on a playoff run that starts at home Friday night against Southwest Guilford may depend on how often Slade can stretch the field with his passing while keeping turnovers to a minimum. He's also a better runner than many realize, with 623 yards and four touchdowns.
