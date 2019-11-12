NCHSAA PLAYOFFS

FRIDAY'S GAMES

All kickoffs at 7:30 p.m.

Full pairings at NCHSAA.org.

CLASS 4-A WEST

No. 11 Page (3-8) at No. 6 Mooresville (6-5)

No. 12 South Caldwell (4-7) at No. 5 Glenn (7-4)

No. 1 Grimsley (10-1), bye

No. 2 East Forsyth (9-2), bye

No. 3 Ragsdale (5-6), bye

CLASS 3-AA EAST

No. 16 Eastern Guilford (6-5) at No. 1 Lee County (11-0)

No. 11 Clayton (6-5) at No. 6 Southeast Guilford (8-3)

CLASS 3-AA WEST

No. 13 Northern Guilford (7-4) at No. 4 Concord Cox Mill (7-4)

No. 14 Southwest Guilford (6-5) at No. 3 Dudley (9-2)

CLASS 3-A WEST

No. 11 Monroe Parkwood (7-4) at No. 6 Northeast Guilford (9-2)

CLASS 2-AA EAST

No. 16 Morehead (4-7) at No. 1 Randleman (10-0)

CLASS 2-A WEST

No. 15 East Bend Forbush (7-4) at No. 2 Reidsville (10-1)