The News & Record’s Joe Sirera looks at some high school football players who will be in the spotlight in Friday night's games:
WISTAR ALLEN, senior, LB-RB, High Point Christian
Allen, a Richmond commit, has been a force throughout his Cougars career. In addition to a team-leading 119 tackles (14.5 for losses), four interceptions and three sacks this season, he's been a bruising runner (245 yards, 2 TDs) and blocker on offense. He'll be looking to leave his mark Friday night at Indian Trail Metrolina Christian in his final regular-season game.
MYLES CRISP, junior, QB, Southern Guilford
Crisp, starting for the third year, has been a big part of the Storm's resurgence. He's thrown for 797 yards and six touchdowns with just one interception and run for 506 yards and six scores. Southern Guilford needs Crisp to continue to limit mistakes and make a few big plays if the Storm is going to knock off red-hot Southeast Guilford on Friday night.
ANTHONY HAIRSTON, senior, DL-OL, Northeast Guilford
In a matchup of run-first teams, Hairston will be particularly important when the Rams take on Mid-State 3-A Conference co-leader Western Alamance. Northeast will need Hairston and LB Joseph Waters to limit the damage caused by Warriors RB Tyrone Slade (963 yards, 12 TDs rushing) and to open holes for breakout sophomore RB Trevon Hester (980 yards, 11 TDs).
MEKHI WALL, sophomore, WR-KR, Dudley
After a tough loss at Mount Tabor last Friday, Wall and the Panthers can't afford another stumble this week at home against Parkland if they want to win the Piedmont Triad 3-A Conference. Wall has eight touchdowns this season and has scored three ways — receiving, rushing and punt return. Parkland has a big-time playmaker of its own in QB Camian Shell, so this would be a great time for Wall and fellow WR Michael Wyman to make an impact.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.