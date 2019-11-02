LOOKING AHEAD
FRIDAY’S BEST MATCHUPS
• NO. 1 GRIMSLEY (9-1, 3-0 Metro 4-A) at PAGE (3-7, 2-1): This rivalry game hasn't meant this much to both teams in a very long time. Page will miss the NCHSAA playoffs for the first time since 2004 unless the Pirates beat Grimsley and grab a share of the Metro 4-A title. If the Whirlies can beat Page for the first time since 2006 they would claim the conference championship, as well as a first-round bye and a likely No. 1 seed in the Class 4-A playoffs.
• MOUNT TABOR (6-4, 3-1 Piedmont Triad 3-A) at NO. 6 SOUTHWEST GUILFORD (6-4, 2-2): A share of the Piedmont Triad 3-A title is probably out of the question for Southwest Guilford after the Cowboys' 49-6 loss to Dudley, but they can still help the Panthers claim the crown. If Dudley wins, as expected, at Western Guilford, a Southwest win over Mount Tabor would leave the Panthers and Parkland in a tie for the championship, and the Panthers have the tie-breaker by virtue of their 56-12 victory Oct. 25.
• NO. 7 NORTHERN GUILFORD (7-3, 4-2 Mid-State 3-A) at WESTERN ALAMANCE (7-3, 4-2): Eastern Alamance clinched the Mid-State 3-A title with its 42-7 win over Western Alamance and Northeast Guilford will finish second in the conference. That means this game will determine the third-place finisher, which could be the difference between playing at home or on the road in the first round of the NCHSAA playoffs.
• NO. 10 EASTERN GUILFORD (5-5, 3-2 Mid-Piedmont 3-A) at NO. 10 SOUTHERN GUILFORD (5-5, 2-3): These teams aren't just tied for the No. 10 spot in the latest HSXtra.com poll, they could be tied for third place in the Mid-Piedmont 3-A after this game if Southern Guilford wins. Southern needs a win more, though, because a loss would likely keep the Storm out of the playoffs.
LOOKING BACK
THE HELMET
This week’s News & Record mini-helmet, presented by Riddell regional sales representative Lou Kovacevic, goes to:
• JOHN SAUNDERS, senior, WR/QB/DB, High Point Christian: Saunders did a little bit of everything in the Cougars' 40-14 NCISAA Division II playoff win over Raleigh Wake Christian. He had 112 yards and a touchdown receiving, 61 yards and a touchdown rushing, completed three passes for 45 yards and intercepted two passes.
STICKERS
• BRANSON ADAMS, WR/KR, and MARLON DARBY, RB, seniors, Dudley: Adams caught a 69-yard touchdown pass and returned a kickoff 85 yards for a score, and Darby had 128 yards and a TD on seven carries in the Panthers' 49-6 rout of Southwest Guilford.
• JALEN FAIRLEY, junior, RB, Southeast Guilford: Fairley didn't score a touchdown, but he helped set up two of them with big runs — a 43-yarder and a 69-yarder — in the Falcons' 29-20 win over Williams.
• ALSTON HOOKER, senior, QB, Ragsdale: No, the Tigers didn't close the deal against top-ranked Grimsley, but Hooker did everything he could in a 33-25 loss. Hooker completed 16 of 29 passes for 236 yards and four touchdowns, two of those to Josiah Muldowney.
• WILL LENARD, junior, QB, Northern Guilford: Lenard completed 22 of 25 passes for 223 yards and a touchdown in the Nighthawks' 36-12 win over Morehead.
• JENOAH McKIVER, senior, QB, Andrews: McKiver used his sprinter's speed to rush for 113 yards — including an 86-yard touchdown — and threw for a score in the Red Raiders' 30-7 win at Trinity.
• QUAN NORA, senior, RB, Grimsley: Nora rushed for 66 of his 135 yards on the Whirlies' clinching drive and scored the touchdown as they turned back an upset bid by Ragsdale, 33-25.
• KYLE PINNIX, junior, QB, Reidsville: Pinnix threw for two touchdowns and ran for one in the Rams' 34-0 win at Cummings. Senior RB Lionel Long added two scoring runs for Reidsville.
