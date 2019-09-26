LOOKING AHEAD
FRIDAY’S BEST MATCHUPS
• EAST FORSYTH (5-0) at NO. 1 GRIMSLEY (6-0): The 2018 NCHSAA Class 4-A champions visit the only unbeaten team in Guilford County. It's safe to say that this will be the biggest game — and the biggest crowd — at Jamieson Stadium since the 2005 Whirlies' run to the Class 4-A final.
• MOUNT AIRY (4-1) at NO. 1 REIDSVILLE (5-1): With the Rams losing a regular-season game for the first time since 2015, this matchup suddenly is a lot more interesting. No, Mount Airy isn't as good as the East Surry team that won a shootout with Reidsville 55-49 on Friday night, but the Granite Bears have won four straight since a season-opening loss to Boonville Starmount.
• NO. 4 NORTHERN GUILFORD (4-1, 1-0 Mid-State 3-A) at NO. 6 NORTHEAST GUILFORD (3-2, 0-1): The Nighthawks have been rolling since a 36-0 season-opening loss at Grimsley. If Northern is going to make a run at its first Mid-State 3-A title since 2013, a win in McLeansville is a must.
• NO. 5 SOUTHWEST GUILFORD (3-2) at ANDREWS (4-1): This rivalry doesn't have the tradition of High Point Central-Andrews, but it means much more this year. Southwest has been solid in Chuck Doak's first season as head coach, and Andrews is off to its best start since the 2015 team went 12-2 and reached the third round of the Class 2-AA playoffs.
LOOKING BACK
THE HELMET
This week’s News & Record mini-helmet, presented by Riddell regional sales representative Lou Kovacevic, goes to:
• LAWSON ALBRIGHT, junior, TE, Grimsley: Albright only caught six passes in the Whirlies' 47-33 win at previously unbeaten Knightdale, but four of them went for touchdowns. With eight TDs already this season, Albright is emerging as a favorite target of senior QB Chris Zellous (12-of-18 passing, 121 yards, 4 TDs, 16 rushes, 55 yards).
STICKERS
• BRANSON ADAMS, senior, RB, Dudley: Adams was just one of the Panthers running backs who helped them beat South Iredell 40-6. But his two touchdowns led the way in Dudley's fifth straight win.
• WILL LENARD, junior, QB, Northern Guilford: Lenard threw four touchdown passes in the Nighthawks' 49-0 win over McMichael. RBs Jordan McIninnis and Nyles Mosley each scored twice in Northern's fourth straight win.
• QUAN NORA, senior, RB, Grimsley: The Whirlies' workhorse wasn't flashy, but Grimsley doesn't beat Knightdale without his 129 yards on 20 carries and a touchdown.
• KYLE PINNIX, junior, QB, Reidsville: The overall numbers were there for Pinnix (21-of-36 passing, 330 yards, 6 TDs, 2 INTs), but he'd trade those stats for a win after the Rams were stunned by East Surry, 55-49.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.