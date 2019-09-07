LOOKING AHEAD
FRIDAY’S BEST MATCHUPS
• No. 5 Southeast Guilford (2-1) at No. 2 Grimsley (3-0): Last season's surprise Class 3-AA runner-up visits this year's team on the rise. Even if Southeast gets RB Jalen Fairley back from an injury, Grimsley's rushing defense will be a challenge for the Falcons. The Whirlies have to stay focused and not get caught looking ahead to a showdown with defending Class 4-A champion East Forsyth on Oct. 4.
• No. 7 Page (0-3) at No. 4 Eastern Guilford (2-1): Page's struggles have been well-documented, but the Pirates aren't as bad as their record. Eastern probably wasn't as good as its 2-0 record heading into Friday night's 55-21 defeat at Grimsley. This game will tell a lot about both teams.
• No. 9 Northwest Guilford (2-1) at No. 6 Northern Guilford (2-1): These programs have been rivals since Northern opened in 2007. Northwest has to regroup after a loss at Southeast Guilford, while Northern has been solid — especially defensively — since a season-opening 34-0 loss at Grimsley.
• Ragsdale (1-2) at No. 10 Southwest Guilford (2-1): This was a matchup of former Piedmont Triad 4-A rivals before realignment. Ragsdale has some problems to work out with its punting game, while Southwest has been better than expected in Chuck Doak's first season as head coach.
LOOKING BACK
THE HELMET
This week’s News & Record mini-helmet, presented by Riddell regional sales representative Lou Kovacevic, goes to:
• CHRISTOFER ZELLOUS, senior, QB, Grimsley: Zellous epitomized efficiency in the Whirlies' 55-21 rout of previously unbeaten Eastern Guilford. He completed 10 of 15 passes for 190 yards and three touchdowns and ran for 127 yards and a TD. Fellow senior Quan Nora wasn't bad, either, rushing for 149 yards and three touchdowns.
STICKERS
• DANTE BOVIAN, senior, RB, Western Guilford: Bovian rushed for 151 yards and three touchdowns and took over in the second half as Western Guilford won 28-14 at Rockingham County.
• WILL LENARD, junior, QB, Northern Guilford: Lenard threw two touchdown passes — both to Wake Forest commit Michael Frogge — and ran for a third score in the Nighthawks' 24-14 win over Ragsdale.
• DERRON McQUITTY, junior, RB, Southeast Guilford: McQuitty, filling in for injured starter Jalen Fairley, rushed for three touchdowns in the Falcons' 38-28 win over Northwest Guilford.
• KYLE PINNIX, junior, QB, Reidsville: Pinnix fired six touchdown passes — bringing his season total to 12 — in the Rams' 42-0 rout of Morehead. Three of Friday's scoring passes went to Demontez Canada.
• MEKHI WALL, sophomore WR/KR, Dudley: Wall caught two touchdown passes and was a threat to go the distance every time he touched the ball in a 35-14 win over Page. His one-handed stab of a Jahmier Slade pass while he was being held turned into a 64-yard touchdown and a highlight worth of "SportsCenter."
