LOOKING BACK
THE HELMET
This week’s News & Record mini-helmet, presented by Riddell regional sales representative Lou Kovacevic, goes to:
• CHRISTOFER ZELLOUS, senior, QB, Grimsley: Zellous rushed 23 times for 215 yards and two touchdowns and completed seven of 13 passes for 140 yards and a two-point conversion, but it was his ability to carry the Whirlies' offense after RB Quan Nora was ejected that helped Grimsley beat Page for the first time since 2006, 32-17. DT Travis Shaw did his part, too, tipping or batting down three passes — one of which was intercepted by teammate Cam Allison — and adding a sack.
STICKERS
• BRANSON ADAMS, senior, RB/WR/DB, Dudley: The versatile senior had 107 yards and three touchdowns on four carries and added an interception in the Panthers' 69-20 win at Western Guilford.
• LOGAN DODSON, senior, ATH, Morehead: Dodson did a little of everything, scoring 23 of the Panthers' points in a 35-7 win over Rockingham County. He caught two touchdown passes, returned an interception for a TD and kicked five extra points. He also pinned the Cougars at their 5-yard line with a punt.
• ALSTON HOOKER and DEVAN BOYKIN, seniors, Ragsdale: Hooker threw three touchdown passes to Boykin in the Tigers' 24-6 win at High Point Central that secured second place in the Metro 4-A Conference and an automatic playoff berth.
• JENOAH McKIVER, senior, QB, Andrews: McKiver ran for 119 yards and two touchdowns, passed for 136 yards, two TDs and a two-point conversion, intercepted a pass and recovered a fumble in the Red Raiders' 56-22 win over Wheatmore on Thursday night.
• NORTHEAST GUILFORD'S OFFENSIVE LINE: The big guys up front paved the way for five Rams rushing touchdowns — three by sophomore Trevon Hester and one each by Kobie Perez and Justin Wilson — as they rolled into the Class 3-A playoffs with a 48-7 rout of Person.
• MICAH SALMON, junior, QB, Northwest Guilford: Salmon threw two touchdown passes to Brandon Thomas and ran for two TDs in the Vikings' 35-28 win at Asheboro. Freshman Bristol Carter added two interceptions for Northwest.
• KAMELL SMITH, junior, QB, Eastern Guilford: Smith threw for 152 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 67 yards and a TD in the Wildcats' 42-21 win at Southern Guilford that secured third place in the Mid-Piedmont 3-A Conference. Junior RB Hezekia Newby added two rushing TDs for Eastern.
