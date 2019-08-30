LOOKING AHEAD
FRIDAY’S BEST MATCHUPS
• No. 3 Page (0-2) at No. 4 Dudley (1-1): We expected Page to lose at least a couple of nonconference games this year with the brutal schedule the Pirates play. But their first two? Page could just as easily be 2-0, but a Dudley team that looked much sharper in a win at Ragsdale could make the Pirates 0-3.
• No. 5 Eastern Guilford (2-0) at No. 2 Grimsley (2-0): Eastern is 2-0 under new coach Tony Aguilar, but this will be a test for the Wildcats. Grimsley has been impressive in both of its victories, and the 34-0 win over Northern Guilford looks even more impressive after the Nighthawks went into Marion Kirby Stadium on Friday night and beat Page.
• No. 10 Northwest Guilford (2-0) at No. 7 Southeast Guilford (1-1): Northwest was the only team to beat Southeast during the regular season last year, pulling out an overtime victory. The Falcons haven't forgotten and bounced back Friday night with a 33-6 win over Oxford Webb.
• Northern Guilford (1-1) at No. 8 Ragsdale (1-1): Northern bounced back with a win at Page and its defense looked good doing it. Ragsdale was overwhelmed by Dudley and struggled to run the football. This is the kind of game that could affect both teams' playoff seeding in November.
LOOKING BACK
THE HELMET
This week’s News & Record mini-helmet, presented by Riddell regional sales representative Lou Kovacevic, goes to:
• CARSON CASSETTY, junior, RB, Northwest Guilford: It wasn't just his 139 yards and three touchdowns Friday night in a 34-26 win over Western Guilford that won the mini-helmet for Cassetty, it was his growing body of work. The junior now has seven touchdowns — six rushing and one on a return of a blocked punt — in two victories.
STICKERS
• DANTE BOVIAN, senior, RB/WR, Western Guilford: Bovian ran for 129 yards and a touchdown and added 82 yards on three catches to keep the Hornets in the game before they fell to No. 10 Northwest Guilford, 34-26.
• MYLES CRISP, junior, QB, Southern Guilford: Crisp ran for 150 yards and two touchdowns — including a tone-setting 92-yarder — and threw a pair of TD passes in the Storm's 39-6 win at Providence Grove.
• JOHNNIE DALTON, senior, QB, Morehad: Dalton completed 10 of 12 passes for 213 yards and two touchdowns in a 40-0 win over Martinsville (Va.).
• EAST FORSYTH'S GROUND GAME: Behind a big, physical offensive line, the Eagles got rushing touchdowns from five players in a 49-13 win over No. 6 Southwest Guilford. Ahmani Marshall led the way with two scores, and Ty Lyles, Jamison Warren, Joseph Brown and Chris Chaplin added one each.
• KYLE PINNIX, junior, QB, Reidsville: Pinnix threw for four touchdowns before taking the rest of the night off in a 70-0 rout of McMichael.
• WRs JOHN SAUNDERS and BRYCEN THOMAS, seniors, High Point Christian: Thomas had three catches for 192 yards and two touchdowns and Saunders contributed five receptions for 90 yards and 2 TD in the Cougars' 51-0 victory over the Wake Forest North Wake Saints. Senior LB Wistar Allen added 12 tackles and a pick-six.
• MEKHI WALL, sophomore, WR/KR, Dudley: Wall flashed his playmaking ability with two touchdown catches and punt return for a score in a 48-12 win at No. 8 Ragsdale. Milan Summers added a pair of TD runs for the Panthers.
• CHRISTOFER ZELLOUS, senior, QB, Grimsley: Zellous ran for three touchdowns and threw for one in a 47-12 at Asheboro.
