• NO. 3 DUDLEY (6-1, 1-0 Piedmont Triad 3-A) at MOUNT TABOR (4-3, 1-0): Dudley's losses to Mount Tabor the last two years have cost the Panthers at least a share of the Piedmont Triad 3-A Conference title. The next three weeks (at Mount Tabor, Parkland and at Southwest Guilford) will determine whether Dudley can win the league for the first time since dropping from the Metro 4-A in 2017.
• NO. 9 EASTERN GUILFORD (5-3, 3-0 Mid-Piedmont 3-A) at NO. 6 SOUTHEAST GUILFORD (4-3, 2-0): This game has decided the Mid-Piedmont 3-A championship the last two years and might once again. These teams know each other very well and played twice last season, with Southeast's overtime playoff win propelling the Falcons to the NCHSAA Class 3-AA championship game.
• PAGE (2-6, 1-0 Metro 4-A) at RAGSDALE (2-5, 0-0): After going 1-6 in non-conference play, Page makes the second stop on its salvage-the-season tour after winning 28-14 at Northwest Guilford on Friday night. Both of these teams are chasing Metro 4-A leader Grimsley, and neither can afford a loss in this game if it wants to make the playoffs.
• JALEN FAIRLEY, junior, RB, Southeast Guilford: Fairley rushed for 184 yards and two touchdowns in the Falcons' huge 29-21 win at Southern Alamance. If you're counting — and we are — that's 491 yards and four touchdowns on the ground in his last two games.
• J.Q. CANNON, junior, RB/LB, Morehead: Cannon ran for two touchdowns and returned a blocked punt for a score in the Panthers' 51-0 rout of McMichael.
• ISAIAH FISHER-SMITH, senior, DB, Page: The Duke commit blocked a punt for the second straight game, was a rock in coverage and made a key interception in the Pirates' 28-14 win at Northwest Guilford.
• HIGH POINT CHRISTIAN'S SENIORS: All of the Cougars' seniors went out in style on senior night with a 44-14 win over Matthews Covenant Day, but three stood out. John Saunders Jr. completed 17 of 23 passes for 250 yards and four touchdowns, WR Brycen Thomas caught eight passes for 118 yards and three scores and LB Wistar Allen had 14 tackles and a pick-six.
• QUAN NORA, senior, RB, Grimsley: A regular in this portion of the Playbook, Nora needed just nine carries to produce 107 yards and four touchdowns in the Whirlies' 56-7 romp over High Point Central. Senior QB Christofer Zellous completed nine of 11 passes — although both incompletions were interceptions — for four TDs and ran for 73 yards.
• JADEN ROGERS, senior, QB, Southwest Guilford: Rogers threw for three touchdowns, but it wasn't enough in a 26-22 loss at Parkland.
• JAHMIER SLADE, sophomore, QB, Dudley: Slade didn't put up huge numbers (6-of-9 passing, 159 yards), but he did throw for three touchdowns and rush for one in the Panthers' 55-12 rout of Smith. Senior RB Myles Smith caught two of Slade's TD passes and ran for a third score.
