LOOKING AHEAD

FRIDAY’S BEST MATCHUPS

• RAGSDALE (4-5, 2-0 Metro 4-A) at NO. 1 GRIMSLEY (8-1, 2-0): Every year Ragsdale seems to end up playing for the Metro 4-A title late in the season and this year is no exception. After a rough non-conference schedule, the Tigers will try to catch Grimsley looking ahead to its annual rivalry game with Page on Nov. 8. The Whirlies haven't let up yet.

• NO. 3 DUDLEY (7-2, 2-1 Piedmont Triad 3-A) at NO. 7 SOUTHWEST GUILFORD (6-3, 2-1): This is an elimination game between two of the teams chasing Mount Tabor in the Piedmont Triad 3-A Conference. Dudley needs to win and hope Parkland or Southwest can knock off Mount Tabor, while the Cowboys can earn at least a share of the title by beating Dudley and Mount Tabor.

• WILLIAMS (4-4, 1-2 Mid-Piedmont 3-A) at NO. 4 SOUTHEAST GUILFORD (6-3, 4-0): This is the only challenge left in the Mid-Piedmont 3-A for Southeast Guilford, which has won four straight since a shutout loss to Dudley at home. The Falcons seem to be peaking at the right time as they head toward the playoffs.

• SOUTHERN ALAMANCE (6-3, 3-1 Mid-Piedmont 3-A) at NO. 10 SOUTHERN GUILFORD (5-4, 2-2): Southern Alamance is looking to solidify its hold on the No. 2 spot behind Southeast Guilford in the Mid-Piedmont 3-A, while Southern Guilford can improve its chances of making the playoffs with Eastern Guilford coming to visit in the regular-season finale.

LOOKING BACK

THE HELMET

N&R mini-helmet logo

This week’s News & Record mini-helmet, presented by Riddell regional sales representative Lou Kovacevic, goes to:

• MILAN SUMMERS, junior, RB/LB, Dudley: Summers' impact was felt on both sides of the ball as he ran for a touchdown, returned a fumble for a touchdown and added two sacks in the Panthers' 56-12 win over Parkland.

STICKERS

• JALEN FAIRLEY and DERRON McQUITTY, junior, RBs, Southeast Guilford: The Falcons' dynamic duo each ran for a touchdown and helped Southeast dominate the game on the ground in a 30-15 win at Southern Guilford.

• ALSTON HOOKER, senior, QB, Ragsdale: Hooker completed nine of 12 passes for 178 yards and four touchdowns in the Tigers' 34-20 win over Northwest Guilford. Two of his TD passes went to Josiah Muldowney, who finished with five catches for 121 yards.

• DARIUS JOHNSON, junior, DB, Southwest Guilford: Johnson ran back a punt 62 yards for a touchdown and returned an interception 43 yards for a score in the Cowboys' 45-6 win over Western Guilford.

• KOBIE PEREZ, junior, RB, Northeast Guilford: Perez had the big play in the Rams' 17-13 win over Western Alamance. He caught a pass from Justin Wilson and went 66 yards for the deciding touchdown in the fourth quarter and finished with 126 total yards.

• NORTHERN GUILFORD'S DEFENSE: The Nighthawks held Rockingham County to 65 yards and a field goal in a 26-3 road win.

• REIDSVILLE'S OFFENSE: Sure, Graham is winless this season, but the Rams still dropped 75 points on the Red Devils with a running clock for the entire second half. Kyle Pinnix connected with Breon Pass for three touchdowns and Lionel long ran for 134 yards and three TDs on five carries for Reidsville.

