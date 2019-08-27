Reidsville at High Point Central (copy)

Reidsvile's Kyle Pinnix threw for two touchdowns and ran for one Monday night in the top-ranked Rams' 48-0 win at High Point Central.

LOOKING AHEAD

FRIDAY’S BEST MATCHUPS

• Northern Guilford (0-1) at No. 3 Page (0-1): One of these teams is going to be 0-2 with a tough schedule ahead. Northern hasn't beaten Page on the field since 2014.

• No. 4 Dudley (0-1) at No. 8 Ragsdale (1-0): Dudley's trip to West Forsyth couldn't have gone much worse (42-13 loss), while Ragsdale had little trouble with Southern Guilford (33-13 win).

• No. 6 Southwest Guilford (1-0) at East Forsyth (1-0): Southwest held off R.J. Reynolds to open the Chuck Doak era with a win, but now the Cowboys face 2018 Class 4-A state champion East Forsyth, which is riding a 16-game winning streak after a victory at Asheville A.C. Reynolds.

LOOKING BACK

THE HELMET

• ALSTON HOOKER, senior, QB, Ragsdale: The Dudley transfer threw for 259 yards and three touchdowns and ran for 121 yards and a TD in his Tigers debut, a 33-13 win over Southern Guilford.

STICKERS

• ANDREWS' RUNNING BACKS: The Red Raiders' three-headed monster of Trey Lindsey, A.J. Herndon and Mario Hoskins accounted for 346 yards on 19 carries yards and ran for 5 TDs. Herndon also caught a TD pass and Hoskins added a 93-yard pick six in a 52-7 rout of McMichael.

• CARSON CASSETY, junior, RB/LB, Northwest Guilford: Cassety rushed 19 times for 129 yards and three touchdowns and returned a blocked punt for a TD in a 35-12 win at Smith. Dewayne Johnson added two interceptions for the Vikings.

• QUINCY MARTIN, junior, WR, Southwest Guilford: Martin made his two catches  against Reynolds count, with 95 yards and two touchdowns, in the Cowboys' 35-28 victory. It was Chuck Doak's first win as Southwest's head coach.

• QUAN NORA, senior, RB, Grimsley: Nora set the tone with the Whirlies' opening touchdown Friday night before bad weather hit and did it again when the game resumed Saturday, running 75 yards for a score. He finished with 135 yards on 18 carries in a 34-0 win over Northern Guilford. Grimsley QB Chris Zellous wasn't bad, either, efficiently completing nine of 11 passes for 77 yards and three TDs.

• JAVONDRE PAIGE, senior, QB, Page: Paige completed 22 of 34 passes for 351 yards and four touchdowns and threw for a two-point conversion, but his two-point conversion pass to Jeiel Melton with 5.0 seconds left fell incomplete in a 28-27 loss at Davie County.

• KYLE PINNIX, junior, QB, Reidsville: The 2018 NCHSAA Class 2-A championship game MVP picked up right where he left off, throwing for two touchdowns and running for one in the Rams' 48-0 rout of High Point Central.

• KAMELL SMITH, junior, QB, Eastern Guilford: Smith threw three touchdown passes — two to Christian Smitherman — and also was a viable running threat in the Wildcats' 28-16 win at Northeast Guilford. It was Tony Aguilar's first victory as Eastern Guilford's coach..

• ELIJAH WILLIAMS, junior, DB, Western Guilford: Williams had two of the Hornets' five interceptions in a 20-0 win over Morehead. One of the other three INTs was a pick-six by Dre Dunn.

