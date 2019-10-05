LOOKING AHEAD
FRIDAY’S BEST MATCHUPS
• EASTERN ALAMANCE (6-0, 2-0 Mid-State 3-A) at NO. 4 NORTHERN GUILFORD (4-2, 1-1): After Friday night's 35-21 loss at Northeast Guilford, Northern Guilford needs to upset Eastern Alamance to stay in the Mid-State 3-A title chase. The Nighthawks will have to re-establish their ground game, because they don't want to get into a shootout with a high-powered Eagles team.
• NO. 5 SOUTHWEST GUILFORD (4-2, 0-0 Piedmont Triad 3-A) at PARKLAND (4-2, 0-0): With Jaden Rogers settled in at quarterback, Southwest Guilford is playing its best football of the season heading into conference play. The Cowboys will have to be sharp defensively to contain Parkland QB Camian Shell, a true dual threat who makes the Mustangs' offense go.
• NO. 6 SOUTHEAST GUILFORD (3-3, 1-0 Mid-Piedmont 3-A) at SOUTHERN ALMANCE (5-2, 2-0): The novelty of Southeast going against former Falcons coach Fritz Hessenthaler has worn off, so this one is about the Mid-Piedmont 3-A title race. A Southern Alamance win would put the Patriots in a great position. Southeast needs to win this game to set up a showdown with Eastern Guilford on Oct. 18 at Bill Slayton Stadium.
• NO. 10 PAGE (1-6, 0-0 Metro 4-A) at NORTHWEST GUILFORD (2-4, 0-0): The records say this isn't much of game, but it is important for both teams. The only chance either of these teams probably has to make the playoffs is by finishing first or second in the Metro. Lose this game and that's not likely to happen.
LOOKING BACK
THE HELMET
This week’s News & Record mini-helmet, presented by Riddell regional sales representative Lou Kovacevic, goes to:
• QUAN NORA, senior, RB, Grimsley: We don't usually give the helmet to the player on a losing team. But an exceptional performance means we make an exception, and Nora delivered just that in a 21-20 loss to East Forsyth. The 6-foot-1, 215-pound senior ran 32 times for 219 yards and a touchdown and caught two passes for 61 yards.
STICKERS
• DYLAN APPLE, junior, WR, Rockingham County: Apple caught three touchdown passes from Mason Denny and finished with six receptions for 92 yards in a 37-7 win over McMichael..
• TREVON HESTER, sophomore, RB, Northeast Guilford: Hester ran for three touchdowns and surpassed the 100-yard mark in the third quarter of a 35-21 win over Northern Guilford.
• ELIJAH KENNEDY, junior, WR, High Point Central: Kennedy caught two touchdown passes — an 89-yarder and a 16-yarder — from Keith McDuffie during a fourth-quarter comeback that fell just short in a 26-21 defeat at Reynolds.
• ERIC LEWIS, junior, RB, Western Guilford: Lewis ran for two touchdowns as the Hornets rolled into Piedmont 3-A Conference play with a 44-0 win at Graham.
• BREON PASS, junior, WR/DB, Reidsville: Pass caught one of two touchdown passes thrown by fellow junior Kyle Pinnix and ran 36 yards for a score as the Rams bounced back from their first regular-season loss since 2015 with a 45-14 win over Mount Airy.
• JADEN ROGERS, senior, QB, Southwest Guilford: Rogers completed 16 of 26 passes for 240 yards and three touchdown in the Cowboys' 35-14 win at Andrews. Two of those TD passes went to DeAnthony Butchee, who finished with seven catches for 141 yards.
