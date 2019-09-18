pep talk podcast logo 092716 (copy) (copy)

GREENSBORO — In this week's edition of the Pep Talk Podcast, Spencer Turkin and Joe Sirera talk about the turnaround at Western Guilford and the Hornets' crossroads game with Southern Guilford on Friday night and preview four other key games: No. 10 Eastern Guilford at No. 2 Reidsville, No. 3 Dudley at No. 5 Southeast Guilford, No. 6 Page at East Forsyth and No. 7 Ragsdale at No. 10 Northeast Guilford.

HSXtra.com Football Pep Talk Podcast: Week 5

Look for more high school sports news at HSXtra.com, and follow @JoeSireraNR and @Turkin35 on Twitter.

Purchase a digital subscription and have unlimited access to the News & Record’s HSXtra.com and Greensboro.com. It’s $3.95 per month for the first three months, then $8.95 monthly (or just $89.95 annually) afterward.

Visit checkout.greensboro.com.

Get the latest sports news right in your inbox. Sign up for our Daily Sports newsletter.

Contact Spencer Turkin at (336) 373-7062 and follow @turkin35@twitter.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments