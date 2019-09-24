pep talk podcast logo 092716 (copy) (copy)

GREENSBORO — In this week's edition of the Pep Talk Podcast, Spencer Turkin and Joe Sirera talk about two key matchups of unbeatens involving the teams tied for the top spot in the HSXtra.com Top 10 Poll: Grimsley at Knightdale and East Surry at Reidsville. They also discuss some other key matchups and lobby for area games to kick off at 7 p.m. instead of 7:30.

HSXtra.com Football Pep Talk Podcast: Week 6

Look for more high school sports news at HSXtra.com, and follow @JoeSireraNR and @Turkin35 on Twitter.

Purchase a digital subscription and have unlimited access to the News & Record’s HSXtra.com and Greensboro.com. It’s $3.95 per month for the first three months, then $8.95 monthly (or just $89.95 annually) afterward.

Visit checkout.greensboro.com.

Get the latest sports news right in your inbox. Sign up for our Daily Sports newsletter.

Contact Spencer Turkin at (336) 373-7062 and follow @turkin35@twitter.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments