HSXtra.com Football Pep Talk Podcast: Week 6

GREENSBORO — In this week's edition of the Pep Talk Podcast, Spencer Turkin and Joe Sirera talk about two key matchups of unbeatens involving the teams tied for the top spot in the HSXtra.com Top 10 Poll: Grimsley at Knightdale and East Surry at Reidsville. They also discuss some other key matchups and lobby for area games to kick off at 7 p.m. instead of 7:30.
