HSXtra.com Football Pep Talk Podcast: Week 1

In the Week 1 edition of the Pep Talk Podcast, Spencer Turkin and Joe Sirera break down the first HSXtra.com Top 10 poll of the football season and talk about some storylines as we gear up for NCHSAA openers Friday night.
Look for more high school sports news at HSXtra.com, and follow @JoeSireraNR and @Turkin35 on Twitter.
HSXtra.com Two-Minute Drill: Previewing 22 area high school football teams
A series of video interviews from staff writers Joe Sirera and Spencer Turkin, featuring players and coaches from every school.