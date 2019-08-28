pep talk podcast logo 092716 (copy) (copy)

In this edition of the Pep Talk Podcast, Spencer Turkin and Joe Sirera talk about a wet and wild Week 1 of high school football and what to watch for in Week 2 on Friday night.

HSXtra.com Football Pep Talk Podcast: Week 2

