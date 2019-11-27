pep talk podcast logo 092716 (copy) (copy)

GREENSBORO — In this week's edition of the Pep Talk Podcast, Spencer Turkin and Joe Sirera break down all three Friday night NCHSAA playoff games involving our remaining area football teams.

HSXtramcom Football Pep Talk Podcast: Playoffs Week 3

Look for more high school sports news at HSXtra.com, and follow @JoeSireraNR and @Turkin35 on Twitter.

Purchase a digital subscription and have unlimited access to the News & Record’s HSXtra.com and Greensboro.com. It’s $3.95 per month for the first three months, then $8.95 monthly (or just $89.95 annually) afterward.

Visit checkout.greensboro.com.

Get the latest sports news right in your inbox. Sign up for our Daily Sports newsletter.

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraNR on Twitter.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments