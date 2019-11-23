It wasn't quite Black Friday, but it was close for Guilford County high school football teams and we have reports on all the action, as well as photo galleries.
Dudley, Northeast Guilford, Northern Guilford and Southeast Guilford all made second-round exits from the NCHSAA playoffs. The Class 4-A West bracket is where the strength of area high school football lies, with Glenn headed to Grimsley and Ragsdale headed to East Forsyth in Round 3 of the playoffs after wins Friday night.
And Reidsville keeps on doing Reidsville things, rolling into the third round as it tries to defend its 2018 Class 2-A championship.
Come back to HSXtra.com throughout the week for news, analysis and predictions on high school football.
