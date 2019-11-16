The first Friday night of the NCHSAA football playoffs saw five area teams victorious and set the stage for nine more games next week.
Northern Guilford rallied from an 11-point deficit twice to upset Concord Cox Mill 39-35 and Dudley held off Southwest Guilford 29-21 in Class 3-AA West.
Southeast Guilford's defense dominated in a 13-6 win over Clayton in Class 3-AA East.
Northeast Guilford got a big game from running back Kobie Perez in a 35-23 win over Monroe Parkwood in Class 3-A West.
And Grimsley, East Forsyth and Ragsdale, three teams that had first-round byes in Class 4-A West, learned their second-round opponents.
