Grimsley and Reidsville earned home games in the NCHSAA regional football finals on the third Friday night of the playoffs. We have reports on all the action, as well as photo galleries and videos.

Grimsley advanced with a 32-8 win over Glenn and will play host to an East Forsyth team that beat the Whirlies 21-20 on the same field Oct. 4. The Eagles earned their third trip to a regional final in five years by outlasting Ragsdale 34-21 in Kernersville.

Reidsville's defense dominated after the first quarter in a 24-7 win over Brevard, and West Stokes upset Burnsville Mountain Heritage to give the Rams one more home game this season.

