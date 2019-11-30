Grimsley and Reidsville earned home games in the NCHSAA regional football finals on the third Friday night of the playoffs. We have reports on all the action, as well as photo galleries and videos.
Grimsley advanced with a 32-8 win over Glenn and will play host to an East Forsyth team that beat the Whirlies 21-20 on the same field Oct. 4. The Eagles earned their third trip to a regional final in five years by outlasting Ragsdale 34-21 in Kernersville.
Reidsville's defense dominated after the first quarter in a 24-7 win over Brevard, and West Stokes upset Burnsville Mountain Heritage to give the Rams one more home game this season.
Come back to HSXtra.com throughout the week for news, analysis and predictions on high school football.
Purchase a digital subscription and have unlimited access to the News & Record’s HSXtra.com and Greensboro.com. It’s $3.95 per month for the first three months, then $8.95 monthly (or just $89.95 annually) afterward.
Visit checkout.greensboro.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.