Reidsville vs. Northeastern 2-A state football (copy) (copy)

Reidsville beat Elizabeth City Northeastern 31-28 last year at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh to win the Rams' 20th state football championship. The teams meet again for the title Saturday at BB&T Field in Winston-Salem.

 H. Scott Hoffmann /News & Record

RALEIGH — Reidsville and Elizabeth City Northeastern will meet again for the NCHSAA Class 2-A football championship. Reidsville rallied for a 31-28 victory last year at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, and the rematch is 3 p.m. Saturday at Wake Forest's BB&T Field.

Reidsville head coach Jimmy Teague and Northeastern head coach Antonio Moore and longtime defensive coordinator Ed Thornton spoke about the rematch today with HSXtra.com's Joe Sirera during the state championships news conference:

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraNR on Twitter.

