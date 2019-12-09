RALEIGH — Reidsville and Elizabeth City Northeastern will meet again for the NCHSAA Class 2-A football championship. Reidsville rallied for a 31-28 victory last year at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, and the rematch is 3 p.m. Saturday at Wake Forest's BB&T Field.
Reidsville head coach Jimmy Teague and Northeastern head coach Antonio Moore and longtime defensive coordinator Ed Thornton spoke about the rematch today with HSXtra.com's Joe Sirera during the state championships news conference:
