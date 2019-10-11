MID-STATE 3-A
Contenders
Eastern Alamance (6-0, 2-0), Western Alamance (5-1, 2-0), Northeast Guilford (4-2, 1-1), Northern Guilford (4-2, 1-1)
Also-rans
Rockingham County (2-4, 1-1), Person (1-5, 1-1), Morehead (2-4, 0-2), McMichael (0-6, 0-2)
Key games
Eastern Alamance at Northern Guilford, Friday; Western Alamance at Northeast Guilford, Oct. 25; Eastern Alamance at Western Alamance, Nov. 1; Northern Guilford at Western Alamance, Nov. 8.
What you need to know
Eastern Alamance and Western Alamance have run this conference for the last four years and there's no reason to believe this year will be any different. A trip to Northern Guilford on Friday night may be the only thing standing between Eastern Alamance and a showdown with Western Alamance for the title Nov. 1. The Eagles' other games are against Rockingham County, Morehead and McMichael, which have a combined record of 4-14. Western Alamance has more work to do, with games at Northeast Guilford (Oct. 25) and vs. Northern Guilford (Nov. 8) still ahead. Northern and Northeast both need the Nighthawks to beat Eastern Alamance to throw the conference into chaos.
