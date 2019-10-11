McMichael versus Northern Guilford

Northern Guilford is still a contender for the Mid-State 3-A Conference title despite the Nighthawks' 35-21 loss at Northeast Guilford on Oct. 4.

 Woody Marshall/News & Record

The second season of high school football, conference play, is in full swing tonight with the Metro 4-A, Piedmont Triad 3-A and Mid-State 2-A kicking off.

Here's a conference-by-conference look at what to watch for in each of the races toward Nov. 9, when NCHSAA playoff pairings are announced:

Get the latest sports news right in your inbox. Sign up for our Daily Sports newsletter.

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraNR on Twitter.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments