First day of football practice

Players warm up during the first day of football practice at Northern Guilford High School in Greensboro, N.C., on Thursday, August 1, 2019.

 Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record

GREENSBORO — Northern Guilford hit the practice field early Thursday as the Nighthawks officially kicked off Erik Westberg's fourth season as coach.

Coming off an 8-4 season that ended in the NCHSAA Class 3-AA playoffs, the Nighthawks are optimistic about taking another step forward this year. Westberg and seniors Tyler Anderson and Michael Frogge spoke with HSXtra.com's Joe Sirera about the Nighthawks' offseason work and their expectations.

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraNR on Twitter.

