First day of football practice

Players take a rest during the first day of Grimsley football practice Thursday at Guilford College.

 Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record

GREENSBORO — Grimsley hit the practice field Thursday morning as the Whirlies officially kicked off Darryl Brown's fourth season as coach.

Coming off a 7-6 season and Grimsley's first NCHSAA playoff victory since 2007, the Whirlies are optimistic about taking another step forward this year. Brown and seniors Chris Lyle and Christofer Zellous spoke with HSXtra.com's Joe Sirera about the Whirlies' offseason work and their expectations.

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraNR on Twitter.

