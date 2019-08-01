Please purchase a subscription to continue. If you are a current subscriber please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe.
GREENSBORO — Grimsley hit the practice field Thursday morning as the Whirlies officially kicked off Darryl Brown's fourth season as coach.
Coming off a 7-6 season and Grimsley's first NCHSAA playoff victory since 2007, the Whirlies are optimistic about taking another step forward this year. Brown and seniors Chris Lyle and Christofer Zellous spoke with HSXtra.com's Joe Sirera about the Whirlies' offseason work and their expectations.
First day of football practice
Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraNR on Twitter.