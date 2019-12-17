These area high school football players are expected to sign college letters of intent during the early period that begins Wednesday:
DUDLEY
Myles Murphy, DE, North Carolina; Michael Wyman, WR, South Carolina.
EAST FORSYTH
Ahmani Marshall, RB, Wake Forest.
GRIMSLEY
Christofer Zellous, QB, Hampton.
HIGH POINT CHRISTIAN
Wistar Allen, LB, Richmond; Malik Puryear, DE, Wake Forest; John Saunders, WR, N.C. A&T; Brycen Thomas, WR, Navy.
NORTHERN GUILFORD
Michael Frogge, TE, Wake Forest.
PAGE
C.J. Crump, DB, East Carolina; Isaiah Fisher-Smith, DB, Duke.
RAGSDALE
Devan Boykin, DB/WR, N.C. State.
SOUTHEAST GUILFORD
Adam Akins, DB/WR, Navy; Jonathan King, OL, UNC-Charlotte.
