These area high school football players are expected to sign college letters of intent during the early period that begins Wednesday:

DUDLEY

Myles Murphy, DE, North Carolina; Michael Wyman, WR, South Carolina.

EAST FORSYTH

Ahmani Marshall, RB, Wake Forest.

GRIMSLEY

Christofer Zellous, QB, Hampton.

HIGH POINT CHRISTIAN

Wistar Allen, LB, Richmond; Malik Puryear, DE, Wake Forest; John Saunders, WR, N.C. A&T; Brycen Thomas, WR, Navy.

NORTHERN GUILFORD

Michael Frogge, TE, Wake Forest.

PAGE

C.J. Crump, DB, East Carolina; Isaiah Fisher-Smith, DB, Duke.

RAGSDALE

Devan Boykin, DB/WR, N.C. State.

SOUTHEAST GUILFORD

Adam Akins, DB/WR, Navy; Jonathan King, OL, UNC-Charlotte.

