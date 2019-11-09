20191109g_spt_hsfbpage (copy)

Grimsley and Page are both in the NCHSAA Class 4-A West football playoffs after Grimsley won their annual rivalry game 32-17 on Friday night at Marion Kirby Stadium.

Grimsley is a No. 1 seed in Class 4-A West and Page, the team the Whirlies beat Friday night for the first time since 2006, is also in the NCHSAA football playoff field released today.

East Forsyth and Ragsdale, like Grimsley, have first-round byes in a 4-A West bracket loaded with area teams, while 2018 Class 2-A champion Reidsville is a No. 2 seed as it was last year in the West bracket.

The only matchup of area teams in the first round Friday is No. 14 Southwest Guilford at No. 3 Dudley in a Piedmont Triad 3-A Conference rematch.

Here's a look at the postseason road ahead for each of the area teams:

CLASS 4-A WEST

No. 1 Grimsley (10-1), No. 2 East Forsyth (9-2), No. 3 Ragsdale (5-6), No. 5 Glenn (7-4), No. 11 Page (3-8)

The surprise of the brackets had to be Page getting into the playoffs with a 3-8 record, even with one of the state's toughest non-conference schedule. If the Pirates can prevail in a winnable game at Mooresville, they would travel to Jamestown to face a Ragsdale team that beat them 45-35 on the same field Oct. 18. That's not the worst draw for a team that still hasn't missed the playoffs since 2004. Grimsley is the No. 1 seed and will play either Lake Norman or Indian Trail Porter Ridge in the second round of a bracket that wouldn't give the Whirlies a rematch with the only team to beat them, East Forsyth, until the regional championship game. Glenn is also in Grimsley's side of the bracket and would travel to Harrisburg Hickory Ridge in the second round if it can get past South Caldwell on Friday night.

CLASS 3-AA WEST

No. 3 Dudley (9-2), No. 13 Northern Guilford (7-4), No. 14 Southwest Guilford (6-5) 

Dudley shared the Piedmont Triad 3-A title with Mount Tabor and Parkland, but won a draw for the top seed from the conference and gets a rematch with conference foe Southwest Guilford on Friday. The Panthers routed the Cowboys 49-6 at Southwest on Nov. 1. Win Friday and Dudley likely gets another rematch, this one with a Mount Tabor team that rallied to beat the Panthers 21-20 in Winston-Salem on Oct. 18. Northern Guilford has to travel to Concord to face Cox Mill, which is not the worst first-round matchup the Nighthawks could've drawn. A win there would likley mean a trip back south to face 10-1 Northwest Cabarrus in the second round.

CLASS 3-AA EAST

No. 6 Southeast Guilford (8-3), No. 16 Eastern Guilford (6-5) 

Southeast Guilford is home Friday against a Clayton team that went 6-5, with four of the losses coming to very good 4-A teams. The Falcons are playing well enough to win that one and earn a probable trip to No. 3 seed Southern Durham in the second round, where they would face a team riding an 11-game winning streak. Eastern Guilford has to travel to unbeaten Lee County, but Dudley made that trip last year against another unbeaten Lee County team and came home with a win.

CLASS 3-A WEST

No. 6 Northeast Guilford (9-2)

Northeast Guilford might be the best conference runner-up in the Class 3-A field, and coach Earl Bates' Rams are playing their best football at the right time. If they get past Monroe Parkwood on Friday, a trip to Asheville to face a very good A.C. Reynolds team awaits.

CLASS 2-A EAST

No. 16 Morehead (4-7)

Morehead got into the playoffs on an automatic qualifier as the top 2-A team in a split conference, but the Panthers' reward is a trip to unbeaten Randleman.

CLASS 2-A WEST

No. 2 Reidsville (10-1)

Reidsville was a No. 2 seed last year, too, and the Rams won yet another state championship. They open at home against East Bend Forbush (7-4), and a win could set up a very intriguing matchup with Thomasville in the second round if the Bulldogs can get past Forest City Chase. Thomasville is coached by former Reidsville and Eastern Guilford coach Doug Robertson, who played for the Rams and guided them to a state championship in 2009. 

