These area high school football players are expected to sign college letters of intent during the period that begins Wednesday:

EAST FORSYTH

Joseph Brown, RB, Guilford; Chris Chaplin, RB, Louisburg; Chance Cloud, OL, Independence (Kan.) Community College; Chris Davis, OL, Barton; Torrian Jackson, DE, Kentucky Christian; Darin James, OL, Ferrum; Thomaz Johnson, DL, Winston-Salem State; Isaiah Shepherd, DL, Barton. 

GRIMSLEY

Chris Lyle, OL, Appalachian State (preferred walk-on); Christofer Zellous, QB, Hampton.

HIGH POINT CENTRAL

Mason Bowers, DL, Coastal Carolina.

MOREHEAD

Mason Barham, DB, Guilford; Logan Dodson, S, Guilford.

NORTHEAST GUILFORD

Zeke Nicholson, ATH, Averett.

NORTHERN GUILFORD

Ethan Ryan, OL/DL, UNC-Pembroke.

REIDSVILLE

Trey Pickard, OL, Barton.

SOUTHEAST GUILFORD

Adam Akins, ATH, Hampton; Tony Graham, DB/WR, Drake; Walter Kuhlenkamp, QB, Claremont-Mudd-Scripps; Keith Quick, OL/DL, UNC-Pembroke; Marcus Thompson, LB, Fayetteville State.

