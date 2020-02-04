These area high school football players are expected to sign college letters of intent during the period that begins Wednesday:
EAST FORSYTH
Joseph Brown, RB, Guilford; Chris Chaplin, RB, Louisburg; Chance Cloud, OL, Independence (Kan.) Community College; Chris Davis, OL, Barton; Torrian Jackson, DE, Kentucky Christian; Darin James, OL, Ferrum; Thomaz Johnson, DL, Winston-Salem State; Isaiah Shepherd, DL, Barton.
GRIMSLEY
Chris Lyle, OL, Appalachian State (preferred walk-on); Christofer Zellous, QB, Hampton.
HIGH POINT CENTRAL
Mason Bowers, DL, Coastal Carolina.
MOREHEAD
Mason Barham, DB, Guilford; Logan Dodson, S, Guilford.
NORTHEAST GUILFORD
Zeke Nicholson, ATH, Averett.
NORTHERN GUILFORD
Ethan Ryan, OL/DL, UNC-Pembroke.
REIDSVILLE
Trey Pickard, OL, Barton.
SOUTHEAST GUILFORD
Adam Akins, ATH, Hampton; Tony Graham, DB/WR, Drake; Walter Kuhlenkamp, QB, Claremont-Mudd-Scripps; Keith Quick, OL/DL, UNC-Pembroke; Marcus Thompson, LB, Fayetteville State.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.