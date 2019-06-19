JAMESTOWN — Southeast Guilford is coming off a run to the NCHSAA Class 3-AA football championship game.
The Falcons lost a lot of experience from that 14-2 team, but they have plenty of returning talent and now they know what it takes to make a deep playoff run. They were back at work this evening in a 7-on-7 at Ragsdale with the Tigers, Northern Durham and Reagan.
Rising senior Justin Fleming and coach Kennedy Tinsley spoke with Joe Sirera about the 7-on-7 and their offseason work in these HSXtra.com Inside Slant videos.