HSExtra-football.jpg

JAMESTOWN — Southeast Guilford is coming off a run to the NCHSAA Class 3-AA football championship game.

The Falcons lost a lot of experience from that 14-2 team, but they have plenty of returning talent and now they know what it takes to make a deep playoff run. They were back at work this evening in a 7-on-7 at Ragsdale with the Tigers, Northern Durham and Reagan.

Rising senior Justin Fleming and coach Kennedy Tinsley spoke with Joe Sirera about the 7-on-7 and their offseason work in these HSXtra.com Inside Slant videos.

Get the latest sports news right in your inbox. Sign up for our Daily Sports newsletter.

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraNR on Twitter.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments