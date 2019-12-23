HSXtra.com All-Area: Football 2019

PLAYER OF THE YEAR
RB QUAN NORA, 6-foot-1, 215 pounds, senior, Grimsley
• A bruising inside runner who also had the speed to go the distance at any time and seemed to get stronger as games went into the fourth quarter.
• Was a big reason why the Whirlies went 12-2 and reached the NCHSAA Class 4-A West regional championship game.
• Played his best football in the biggest games, rushing for 515 yards and three touchdowns in two games against eventual NCHSAA Class 4-A champion East Forsyth and 265 yards and three touchdowns in a third-round playoff win over Glenn.
• Led area runners with 2,278 yards and scored 27 touchdowns on 298 carries and caught eight passes for 137 yards and a TD.
• Also played linebacker when Grimsley needed him on defense.
• Finished his Whirlies career with 4,446 yards rushing and 50 TDs.
• Was first-team HSXtra.com All-Area in 2018.
• Three-time All-Metro 4-A Conference.
• Undecided on where he will play college football.
Coach Darryl Brown: “Quan is one of the toughest players that I’ve ever been around. He was a warrior for us every Friday night. We could always count on Quan to play physical and hard. He is also the best practice player I’ve ever coached, which led to him being one of the best big-game players my staff and I have ever had.”
FIRST TEAM
OFFENSE
QB KYLE PINNIX, 6-3, 175, junior, Reidsville: Second-team HSXtra.com All-Area as a sophomore, Pinnix only improved as a junior while leading the Rams to a 15-1 record and their second consecutive NCHSAA Class 2-A championship. … He tied Reidsville’s single-season record set in 2003 by Kendon Doe with 45 touchdown passes. … Completed 164 of 261 attempts (63 percent) for 3,226 yards with only five interceptions. … Pinnix also was a threat as a runner, with 513 yards and six touchdowns. … All-Mid-State 2-A Conference.
QB CHRISTOFER ZELLOUS, 6-1, 200, senior, Grimsley: The top dual-threat QB in the area, Zellous was the perfect complement to HSXtra.com Player of the Year Quan Nora. ... Passed for 1,442 yards and 19 touchdowns and ran for 1,487 yards and 19 TDs. … Metro 4-A Conference’s offensive player of the year and a two-time all-conference selection. … Signed with Hampton.
RB JALEN FAIRLEY, 5-7, 160, junior, Southeast Guilford: Deceptively powerful back who not only is elusive but runs effectively between the tackles. … Followed an outstanding sophomore year with a bigger junior year, rushing for 1,873 yards and 12 touchdowns on 241 carries for a Falcons team that went 9-4, won the conference and reached the second round of the NCHSAA Class 3-AA playoffs. … Mid-Piedmont 3-A Conference’s offensive players of the year. … Also a first-team HSXtra.com All-Area selection in 2018. … Two-time all-conference.
RB LIONEL LONG, 6-0, 165, senior, Reidsville: Long gave the Rams a powerful running game to complement the area’s best passing attack. … Earned the Most Valuable Player award in Reidsville’s second straight victory over Elizabeth City Northeastern in the NCHSAA Class 2-A championship game, after being named the Rams’ outstanding offensive player in the 2018 title game. … Rushed for 1,768 yards on 201 carries and scored 34 touchdowns. ...Mid-State 2-A Conference’s offensive player of the year.
WR JOHN SAUNDERS, 6-4, 195, senior, High Point Christian: A deep threat who finished with 903 yards and 17 touchdowns on 47 catches for a Cougars team that went 8-4 and reached the NCISAA Division II semifinals. … Those numbers would’ve been bigger if Saunders hadn’t been forced to move back to quarterback because of injuries. … He threw for 461 yards and five touchdowns and ran for 284 yards and five scores. … Also intercepted six passes as a defensive back. … First-team NCISAA all-state. … Second-team HSXta.com All-Area as an athlete in 2018. … Signed with Miami (Ohio).
WR MICHAEL FROGGE, 6-5, 220, Northern Guilford: A big target who always seemed to make big plays for a Nighthawks team that went 8-5 and reached the second round of the NCHSAA Class 3-AA playoffs. … Finished with 67 receptions for 899 yards and 15 touchdowns. … All-Mid-State 3-A Conference. … Signed with Wake Forest.
TE LAWSON ALBRIGHT, 6-5, 225, junior, Grimsley: Broke out as a junior after transferring from Page to join his father, athletics director Ethan Albright, at Grimsley. … A strong in-line blocker and a mismatch for opponents as a receiver, Albright finished with 29 receptions for 475 yards and 10 touchdowns. … Also contributed as a long-snapper. … Already has a number of Power 5 scholarship offers. … All-Metro 4-A Conference.
OL MAX BAKER, 6-3, 235, junior, Grimsley: Two-year starter and the best offensive lineman for a Whirlies team that rushed for 4,174 yards, went 12-2 and reached the NCHSAA Class 4-A West regional final. … All-Metro 4-A Conference.
OL ANTHONY HAIRSTON, 6-2, 220, senior, Northeast Guilford: Left tackle and leader for a Rams team that averaged 229 yards per game on the ground, went 10-3 and reached the second round of the NCHSAA Class 3-AA playoffs. … Hairston could just as easily have been a first-team selection on defense, where he was named the Mid-State 3-A Conference’s defensive player of the year after amassing 64 tackles (11 for losses) and 9½ sacks.
OL JONATHAN KING, 6-3, 275, senior, Southeast Guilford: A big, physical two-way lineman for a Falcons team that went 9-4, won the Mid-Piedmont 3-A Conference and reached the second round of the NCHSAA Class 3-AA playoffs. … Had 94 tackles, including 17 for losses, and six sacks as a defensive lineman. … All-Mid-Piedmont 3-A Conference. … Also was first-team HSXtra.com All-Area in 2018. … Signed with UNC-Charlotte.
OL TREY PICKARD, 6-4, 285, senior, Reidsville: The leader of an offensive line that coach Jimmy Teague said might have been the Rams’ best during his storied tenure. … A big, physical tackle for a Reidsville team that averaged 49 points per game on its way to a 15-1 record and the NCHSAA Class 2-A championship. … Mid-State 2-A Conference’s offensive lineman of the year.
OL JALEN WILLIAMS, 6-3, 290, senior, Dudley: Played all five positions at times during a 10-3 season for the Panthers, who reached the second round of the NCHSAA Class 3-AA playoffs. … Williams had 36 pancake blocks and graded out at a team-high 91 percent. … Four-year starter. … Was a second-team HSXtra.com All-Area selection in 2018. … All-Piedmont Triad 3-A Conference.
ATH BREON PASS, 6-0, 165, junior, Reidsville: Pass honored his late father, Curtis, with another big season for a NCHSAA Class 2-A championship Rams team. … Breon caught 48 passes for 851 yards and 13 touchdowns and rushed for 208 yards and two TDs as a receiver and accounted for six two-point conversions. … As a defensive back, he broke up eight passes and picked off one on the rare occasions when quarterbacks challenged him in coverage. … As a kick returner, he finished with 556 yards and ran back two kickoffs and two punts for TDs. … Pass averaged 31.5 yards with a long of 55 and was named the Mid-State 3-A’s punter of the year in addition to all-conference. … Was named Reidsville’s outstanding offensive player in the state championship game. … Also was first-team HSXtra.com All-Area in 2018. … A high-level FBS recruit. … Also being recruited nationally as a basketball player.
K JOHNATHAN MEDLIN, 6-1, 175, junior, High Point Christian: Built on a solid sophomore season (56-for-58 on extra-point kicks and 7-of-14 field-goal attempts at Southeast Guilford) by going 40-of-41 on extra-point tries and 5-of-6 on field-goal attempts for the Cougars. … Had a long field goal of 44 yards each season.
KR MEKHI WALL, 5-10, 165, sophomore, Dudley: One of the most electric return men in the state, Wall also emerged as a dangerous receiver for a Panthers team that went 10-3 and reached the second round of the NCHSAA Class 3-AA playoffs. … Even with opponents kicking away from him, Wall had 539 yards and a touchdown on punt returns and added another 126 yards on kickoff returns. … Caught 42 passes for 812 yards and eight touchdowns and added 65 yards and a TD on 15 carries. … Piedmont Triad 3-A Conference’s special teams player of the year. … Already a two-time first-team HSXtra.com All-Area selection.
DEFENSE
DL MYLES MURPHY, 6-5, 285, senior, Dudley: The outside complement to tackle Payton Page on a line that helped the Panthers go 10-3 and reach the second round of the NCHSAA Class 3-AA playoffs. … Murphy finished with 70 tackles, including 21 for losses, and 10 sacks despite teams double-teaming him or running away from him. … All-Piedmont Triad 3-A Conference. … Two-time first-team HSXtra.com All-Area. … Signed with North Carolina.
DL PAYTON PAGE, 6-4, 335, junior, Dudley: A big presence in the middle of the line for a Panthers team that went 10-3 and reached the second round of the NCHSAA Class 3-AA playoffs … Page finished with 71 tackles, including 26 for losses, and three sacks while facing double-teams for much of the season. … All-Piedmont Triad 3-A Conference. … Two-time first-team HSXtra.com All-Area. … Already has scholarship offers from Alabama, Florida and Georgia, among others.
DL MALIK PURYEAR, 6-6, 270, senior, High Point Christian: A rangy defensive end who is already producing and has tremendous athleticism and upside because of his basketball background. … Finished with 61 tackles, including 16½ for losses, with six sacks, 20 hurries and an interception. … Second-team NCISAA all-state. … Signed with Wake Forest.
DL TRAVIS SHAW, 6-6, 315, sophomore, Grimsley: A force on the line for a Whirlies team that reached the NCHSAA Class 4-A West regional championship game, Shaw often commanded double-teams. … Finished with 87 tackles, including nine for losses, and 11 sacks. … Batted down eight passes and forced seven fumbles, and also contributed on offense as a blocker in short-yardage situations. … Two-time All-Metro 4-A Conference. … Already has scholarship offers from most of the nation’s top programs and also plays basketball for the Whirlies.
LB WISTAR ALLEN, 6-2, 230, senior, High Point Christian: Prototype linebacker who led the state’s private schools with 148 tackles, including 21 for losses, despite missing his final game with an ankle injury. … Also had five sacks and returned two of his five interceptions for touchdowns for a Cougars team that went 8-4 and reached the NCISAA Division II semifinals. … First-team NCISAA all-state. … Was a second-team HSXtra.com All-Area selection in 2018. … Signed with Richmond.
LB TYLER ANDERSON, 5-11, 195, senior, Northern Guilford: A tremendous athlete who led area players with 185 tackles (102 solo), including 31 tackles for losses. … Was a leader for a Nighthawks team that went 8-5 and reached the second round of the NCHSAA Class 3-AA playoffs. … All-Mid-State 3-A Conference.
LB SINCERE BURNETTE, 6-0, 190, junior, Grimsley: One of the playmakers for a Whirlies defense that carried them to a 12-2 record and the NCHSAA Class 4-A West regional final. … Had 82 tackles, 18 of them for losses, and four sacks. … Burnette also recovered five fumbles, forced two fumbles, intercepted two passes, blocked a kick and scored three touchdowns. … All-Metro 4-A Conference.
LB MILAN SUMMERS, 5-9, 205, junior, Dudley: Maybe the most disruptive defensive player in the area despite his relatively small stature, Summers had 93 tackles, including 33 for losses, and ranked fourth in the state with 22½ sacks. … Also had 24 hurries, forced four fumbles and recovered two for a Panthers team that went 10-3 and reached the second round of the NCHSAA playoffs. … As a running back, he had 764 yards on 66 carries and scored a total of 10 touchdowns. … Piedmont Triad 3-A Conference’s defensive player of the year. … Was a second-team HSXtra.com All-Area selection as an athlete in 2018.
DB ADAM AKINS, 5-11, 170, senior, Southeast Guilford: Was in on 104 tackles, including four for losses, for a Falcons team that went 9-4, won the Mid-Piedmont 3-A Conference and reached the second round of the NCHSAA Class 3-AA playoffs. … Broke up seven passes, picked off four, forced two fumbles, recovered two fumbles and added three sacks. … Also had 24 receptions for 341 yards and a touchdown. … All-Mid-Piedmont 3-A Conference. … Committed to Navy.
DB JAHREE BRASWELL, 6-3, 185, junior, Dudley: Used his length to break up six passes and intercept five for a Panthers team that went 10-3 and reached the second round of the NCHSAA Class 3-AA playoffs. … Returned two of the interceptions for touchdowns and finished with 42 tackles. … All-Piedmont Triad 3-A Conference.
DB ISAIAH FISHER-SMITH, 6-0, 190, senior, Page: Played hard despite the Pirates’ struggles and finished with 42 tackles, 33 of them solo. … Broke up six passes, blocked a punt and had a sack. … Added 304 yards on kickoff returns. … All-Metro 4-A Conference. … A second-team HSXtra.com All-Area selection in 2018. … Signed with Duke.
DB TONY GRAHAM, 6-0, 160, senior, Southeast Guilford: Always around the ball for a Falcons team that went 9-4, won the Mid-Piedmont 3-A Conference and reached the second round of the NCHSAA Class 3-AA playoffs. … In on 109 tackles, forced three fumbles, recovered two and picked off two passes. … All-Mid-Piedmont 3-A Conference.
ATH DEVAN BOYKIN, 5-11, 175, senior, Ragsdale: How versatile was Boykin? He was named the Metro 4-A Conference’s defensive player of the year after being named its offensive player of the year in 2018. … Had four interceptions, four tackles for losses and 44 tackles as a defensive back. … Caught 49 passes for 641 yards and 16 touchdowns. … Also rushed for 375 yards and two touchdowns when injuries forced him into the backfield. … Returned 14 punts for an average of 10.6 yards. … A second-team HSXtra.com All-Area selection in 2018. … Signed with N.C. State.
P LOGAN DODSON, 6-0, 170, senior, Morehead: Dodson averaged 34 yards per punt and dropped 11 inside the 20 for a Panthers team that reached the NCHSAA Class 2-AA playoffs. … As a kicker, he made both of his field-goal attempts and was 15-of-21 on extra-point tries. … Dodson also contributed as a three-year starter in the secondary (67 tackles, 3 INTs), as a receiver and as a backup quarterback. … Two-time All-Mid-State 3-A Conference.
SECOND TEAM
OFFENSE
QB ALSTON HOOKER, 6-1, 195, senior, Ragsdale: Took a huge leap forward after transferring from Dudley to Ragsdale for his senior year and was a big reason why the Tigers reached the third round of the NCHSAA Class 4-A playoffs. … Hooker completed 157 of 244 passes for 2,378 yards with 31 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. … Also rushed for 631 yards and four touchdowns. … All-Metro 4-A Conference.
QB WILL LENARD, 6-1, 175, junior, Northern Guilford: Lenard directed a Nighthawks offense that averaged nearly 30 points a game and carried them to the second round of the NCHSAA Class 3-AA playoffs. … He completed 227 of 363 passes for 2,910 yards and 27 touchdowns with 10 interceptions in his first season as Northern Guilford’s starter. … All-Mid-State 3-A Conference.
RB DANTE BOVIAN, 5-11, 185, senior, Western Guilford: The top offensive threat for the Hornets, Bovian ran for more than 1,200 yards, caught passes for 180 yards and accounted for 16 offensive touchdowns. … He also had 206 yards on kick returns and added a TD. … On defense, he had 38 tackles, including eight for losses, and four sacks. … All-Piedmont Triad 3-A Conference.
RB TREVON HESTER, 6-0, 210, sophomore, Northeast Guilford: An old-school tailback, Hester was the leading rusher for a Rams team that went 10-3 and reached the second round of the NCHSAA Class 3-AA playoffs. … He finished with 247 carries for 1,537 yards and 17 touchdowns. … All-Mid-State 3-A Conference.
WR DA'MON COLEMAN, 5-11, 175, junior, Eastern Guilford: Coleman emerged as junior QB Kamell Smith’s favorite target, with 48 catches for 680 yards and eight touchdowns. … He also ran for 156 and three TDs and returned kickoffs for 248 yards for an Eastern Guilford team that reached the NCHSAA Class 3-AA playoffs. … On defense, Coleman had 51 tackles, two fumble recoveries, one forced fumble and a sack. … All-Mid-Piedmont 3-A Conference.
WR BRANDON THOMAS, 6-3, 175, senior, Northwest Guilford: Thomas was one of the area’s top deep threats despite inconsistent quarterback play for the Vikings. … He finished with 37 catches for 917 yards and 11 touchdowns and also returned a kickoff for a score. … Two-time All-Metro 4-A Conference.
WR BRYCEN THOMAS, 6-4, 190, senior, High Point Christian: The Cougars’ all-time leading receiver, Thomas had 32 catches for 631 yards and nine touchdowns despite missing the final three games with an injury. … He also picked off a pass on defense for a High Point Christian team that went 8-4 and reached the NCISAA Division II semifinals. … First-team NCISAA all-state and all-conference. … Also a second-team HSXtra.com All-Area selection in 2018. … Committed to Navy.
OL JORDAN LINDSAY, 5-11, 250, senior, Reidsville: Small but powerful blocker for a Rams team that went 15-1 and won the NCHSAA Class 2-A championship. … Lindsay helped protect first-team HSXtra.com All-Area QB Kyle Pinnix and opened holes for first-team RB Lionel Long as Reidsville averaged 49 points per game. … Also contributed on the defensive line. … All-Mid-State 2-A Conference.
OL KEITH QUICK, 6-3, 240, senior, Southeast Guilford: Quick made a big jump from his junior year to his senior year and played a key role for a Falcons team that went 9-4, won the Mid-Piedmont 3-A Conference and reached the second round of the NCHSAA Class 3-AA playoffs. … Also contributed as a defensive lineman, with 64 tackles, including six for losses, and 3½ sacks. … All-conference.
OL JAYSON ROYSTER, 6-3, 260, junior, Eastern Guilford: A big, physical blocker who’s also technically sound, Royster is a two-year starter for the Wildcats. … He was a big reason why Eastern Guilford had more than 4,000 yards of offense and reached the NCHSAA Class 3-AA playoffs. … All-Mid-Piedmont 3-A Conference.
OL COLBY SMITH, 6-7, 285, junior, Rockingham County: A massive lineman who only figures to get better as a senior, Smith was the blocker most Cougars running plays followed. … He also contributed as a defensive lineman and averaged 90 snaps per game. … All-Mid-State 3-A Conference. … Smith already has 10 FBS-level scholarship offers as a left tackle, including the Big Four schools, Illinois, Louisville, South Carolina, Virginia and Wisconsin.
OL DeONDRE WILLIAMS, 6-0, 305, senior, Dudley: One of the linemen the Panthers ran behind most often, Williams was a two-year starter. … He was credited with 27 pancake blocks and graded out at 89 percent for a Dudley team that went 10-3 and reached the second round of the NCHSAA Class 3-AA playoffs. … All-Piedmont Triad 3-A Conference.
ATH BRANSON ADAMS, 5-9, 190, senior, Dudley: Adams showed tremendous balance and strength as a runner and made a big impact in a number of areas for a Panthers team that finished 10-3 and reached the second round of the NCHSAA Class 3-AA playoffs. … He rushed for 759 yards, caught passes for 245 yards and added 150 yards on kickoff returns while scoring 14 total touchdowns. … All-Piedmont Triad 3-A Conference.
KR ZEKE NICHOLSON, 5-6, 160, senior, Northeast Guilford: A dangerous player any time he had the ball in his hands, Nicholson returned two punts for touchdowns for a Rams team that went 10-3 and reached the second round of the NCHSAA Class 3-AA playoffs. … He also caught 33 passes for 363 yards and five touchdowns for a ground-oriented team and ran for 119 yards and two TDs. … All-Mid-State 3-A Conference.
K LUKE STANLEY, 5-10, 165, sophomore, Eastern Guilford: Carried on the recent tradition of outstanding specialists for the Wildcats set by Collin Smith. … Converted 26 of 30 extra-point kicks and made five of seven field-goal attempts.
DEFENSE
DL NOAH LOWE, 6-4, 210, junior, High Point Christian: The next outstanding defensive lineman for the Cougars, Lowe had 66 tackles, including 16½ for losses, five sacks and 21 hurries. … Lowe also had a pick-six for a High Point Christian team that went 8-4 and reached the NCISAA Division II semifinals. … Second-team NCISAA all-state.
DL ALEX McCALOP, 6-3, 225, sophomore, Southeast Guilford: A breakout star in his first varsity season for the Falcons, McCalop led the team with 141 tackles, including 28 for losses. … He also contributed 14 sacks, forced a fumble and recovered a fumble as Southeast Guilford went 9-4 and reached the second round of the NCHSAA Class 3-AA playoffs. … All-Mid-Piedmont 3-A Conference.
DL ZA’VEON OAKES, 6-2, 210, senior, Eastern Guilford: Oakes was a force up front for the Wildcats, making a team-high 125 tackles, including 25 for losses. … He also had 13½ sacks and 38 hurries and forced three fumbles for an Eastern Guilford team that made the NCHSAA Class 3-AA playoffs. … All-Mid-Piedmont 3-A Conference.
DL TAMORYE THOMPSON, 6-0, 210, sophomore, Grimsley: Somewhat overshadowed by four-star recruit Travis Shaw on the Whirlies’ defensive line, Thompson actually led the team with 14 sacks and 28 hurries. … Had 16 TFLs among his 62 tackles and forced two fumbles for a Grimsley team that went 12-2 and reached the NCHSAA Class 4-A West regional final before losing to eventual champion East Forsyth. … All-Metro 4-A Conference.
LB XAVIER BYRD, 6-2, 230, senior, Southeast Guilford: Byrd covered a lot of ground for a Falcons team that went 9-4 and reached the second round of the NCHSAA Class 3-AA playoffs. … He had 103 tackles, including 19 for losses, and six sacks. … Byrd also forced three fumbles and recovered two, returning one of them for a touchdown. … All-Mid-Piedmont 3-A Conference.
LB COLBY JOHNSON, 6-0, 190, senior, Reidsville: One of the senior leaders of the NCHSAA Class 2-A champions, Johnson intercepted four passes — including a pick-six — and was credited with 69 tackles. … He also contributed as receiver, catching 15 passes for 408 yards and five touchdowns. … Mid-State 2-A Conference's defensive player of the year.
LB ISAIAH OGLESBY, 5-9, 200, senior, Page: Oglesby played bigger than his 5-9 stature and led the Pirates with 100 tackles, including 68 solo stops. … One of Page’s emotional leaders, he also made an impact pressuring the quarterback. … All-Metro 4-A Conference.
LB QUENTIN WILLIAMSON, 5-11, 215, junior, Grimsley: One of three outstanding linebackers for a Whirlies team that went 12-2 and reached the NCHSAA Class 4-A West regional championship game, Williamson had 13 TFLs among his 120 stops. … He also forced three fumbles and recovered two. … Two-time All-Metro 4-A Conference.
DB C.J. CRUMP, 6-1, 165, senior, Page: Crump picked off three passes and blocked two kicks despite missing a chunk of the season with injuries. … Also contributed as a receiver with three touchdown catches for the Pirates. … All-Metro 4-A Conference. … Signed with East Carolina.
DB WESLEY MISENHEIMER, 6-0, 175, senior, Ragsdale: A big hitter in the Tigers’ secondary, Misenheimer had 74 tackles, including eight for losses, and a pair of sacks. … He also picked off a pass for a Ragsdale team that reached the second round of the NCHSAA Class 4-A playoffs. … All-Metro 4-A Conference.
DB ZAYVION RUSH, 6-0, 170, senior, Dudley: The leader in the back end of the Panthers’ defense, Rush broke up 14 passes and picked off two. … He also contributed 55 tackles and a sack as Dudley went 10-3 and reached the second round of the NCHSAA Class 3-AA playoffs. … All-Piedmont Triad 3-A Conference.
DB CHRISTIAN SMITHERMAN, 5-10, 165, senior, Eastern Guilford: One of the area’s best cover corners, Smitherman broke up seven passes on the rare occasions when quarterbacks threw his way. … He also contributed 29 receptions for 454 yards and six touchdowns as a receiver for the Wildcats, who reached the NCHSAA Class 3-AA playoffs. … All-Mid-Piedmont 3-A Conference.
ATH CAM ALLISON, 5-8, 180, junior, Grimsley: Plays much bigger than his listed size and found numerous ways to contribute for a Whirlies team that went 12-2 and reached the NCHSAA Class 4-A West regional final. … Finished with 92 tackles, including eight for losses, five pass break-ups, four fumble recoveries, three interceptions — including a pick-six that broke open the Whirlies’ third-round playoff game against Glenn — a forced fumble and a blocked kick. … Also was Grimsley’s best special-teams player. … All-Metro 4-A Conference.
P GRAHAM LESLIE, 5-6, 150, senior, Ragsdale: Leslie helped the Tigers win the field-position battle a number of times as they reached the third round of the NCHSAA Class 4-A playoffs. … He averaged 32 yards per kick, with a long of 45 yards, but his most impressive statistic was dropping eight punts inside the 10-yard line. … All-Metro 4-A Conference.
HONORABLE MENTION
Andrews: A.J. Herndon, RB/DE, junior; Mario Hoskins, LB/RB, senior; Jenoah McKiver, QB, senior; De'Andre McManus, RB/DB, senior; JaKobe Morman, DL/OL, junior; Darrian Thomas, DB, senior.
Bishop McGuinness: Daniel Cancro, RB, junior.
Dudley: Marlon Darby, RB, senior; Jahimer Slade, QB, sophomore; Myles Smith, RB/KR, senior; Michael Wyman, WR, senior.
Eastern Guilford: D.J. Mobley, WR, senior; Avone Mahoney, DB, senior; Hezekia Newby, RB, junior; Kamell Smith, QB, junior; Zack Stanley, OL, senior.
Grimsley: Chris Lyle, OL, senior; Coit Slack, OL, senior.
High Point Central: Mason Bowers, DL, senior; Elijah Kennedy, ATH, junior; Chesten Lytch, DL, senior.
High Point Christian: Chase Cox, LB, junior; Colby Cox, LB, junior.
McMichael: Did not nominate any players.
Morehead: Ja’Quan Cannon, RB/LB, junior; DeAndre Richardson, DL/FB, senior; Kelton Williams, DL/LB, junior.
Northeast Guilford: Kobie Perez, RB, junior.
Northern Guilford: Amah Achina, DB, junior; Michael Becker, P, senior; Connor Lachesky, DL, sophomore; Jordan McInnis, RB, sophomore; Nyles Mosley, RB, senior.
Northwest Guilford: Bristol Carter, DB, freshman; Carson Cassetty, RB, junior; DeWayne Johnson, DB, junior; Xavier Simmons, LB, sophomore.
Page: Javondre Paige, QB, senior.
Ragsdale: Michael Gipp, LB, senior; Donavon Platt, WR/DB, senior; Zaymen Taylor, DB, senior.
Reidsville: Demontez Canada, WR/DB, senior; Kwame Davis, LB, senior; Auldon Edwards, WR, senior; Jiheem Hooper, LB, senior; Seth Jeffries, LB, senior.
Rockingham County: Hayden Hundley, LB, senior; Austin Lynch, LB, senior; Matthew Reichenbach, LB, senior.
Smith: Darrell Cromartie, OL/DL, senior; Tazhaun Davis, DE, senior; Xavier Garner, WR/DB, senior; Emarion Lynch, LB, senior; Josh Prena, OL/DL, senior; Jordan Williams, QB, senior.
Southeast Guilford: Justin Fleming, LB, senior; Derron McQuitty, RB, junior; Marcus Thompson, LB, senior; Cam Williams, ATH, freshman.
Southern Guilford: Myles Crisp, QB/WR/DB, junior; Jalen Ferere, OL, junior; OL Jamier Ferere, sophomore; Amari Lee, WR, junior; Jalen Smith, WR, junior.
Southwest Guilford: DeAnthony Butchee, WR/RB, junior; Quantez Poche, ATH, junior; Jaden Rogers, QB, senior; Rodney Scott, RB, senior; Miles Taylor, DE/TE, senior.
Western Guilford: Darrien Dalton, WR/DB, junior; Dre Dunn, WR/DB, junior; Jamyr Jeffries, DL/RB, junior.
