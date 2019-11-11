GREENSBORO — Seeing a 3-8 Page team in the NCHSAA Class 4-A West football playoff bracket Saturday afternoon was a shock to many across the state, including Pirates coach Jared Rolfes. But it wasn't a surprise to the association officials who had all the pertinent information in front of them.
"It doesn't matter to people until it affects them," said James Alverson, the NCHSAA's assistant commissioner for media relations, publications and special events. "We've had (the playoff seeding guidelines) up on our website for two years now and ... people don't read it until they don't get in or they do get in when they think they should."
Rolfes got the news while driving to Columbia, S.C., to watch one of his former players, Thomas Hennigan, play for Appalachian State against South Carolina.
"Wow!!! That's big," Rolfes texted to a News & Record reporter when he learned that his Pirates were in the preliminary playoff bracket.
Page will travel to Mooresville (6-5) for a first-round game at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Here's how the seeding process went down: After filling the Class 4-A brackets with automatic qualifiers based on conference finish, the NCHSAA followed its selection process in choosing at-large teams. Essentially, the final two spots in Class 4-A came down to Page and Patriot 3-A/4-A rivals Fayetteville Pine Forest and Spring Lake Overhills.
Two factors came into play, based on the association's selection criteria: a team's conference finish and its Adjusted MaxPreps Ranking (AMPR). The final AMPR numbers were not available from MaxPreps until Saturday morning, so projections done Friday did not factor in the results of all the games on the last night of the regular season.
Pine Forest (5-6) was the second 4-A finisher, sixth overall and one spot ahead of Overhills (6-5), in a conference with only one automatic 4-A qualifier. That meant that under NCHSAA seeding guidelines Pine Forest had to get into the field before Overhills regardless of the teams' AMPR.
Page was the third-place finisher in the Metro 4-A, behind champion Grimsley and runner-up Ragsdale in a conference with two automatic qualifiers. That put the Pirates among the teams hoping for a wild-card berth, along with Pine Forest and Overhills.
The next step in the selection process was comparing the teams' AMPR, in which strength of schedule is a significant component. That certainly helped a Page team that faced six NCHSAA playoff teams and the top-ranked team in Virginia, Highland Springs, in its non-conference schedule.
Overhills finished the regular season ranked No. 47 in 4-A, Page was No. 48 and Pine Forest was No. 49. But since Overhills finished behind Pine Forest in the Patriot 3-A/4-A, the Jaguars couldn't be placed in the field before Pine Forest. And Pine Forest couldn't be placed in the field before Page, because the Pirates were one spot higher in the AMPR.
So, Page was the next-to-last team placed in the 4-A brackets, as a No. 11 seed in 4-A West. Pine Forest was the last team in the 4-A East bracket as a No. 12 seed by virtue of its finish ahead of Overhills in their conference, and Overhills was the first team out of the 4-A field.
"Overhills was never in consideration until Pine Forest got in the field," Alverson said. "Since Pine Forest was the last team in the field, Overhills did not get in."
The 4-A West team that stood out for its poor record almost as much as Page was South Caldwell, which opens Friday night against Glenn. But the Spartans (4-7) were the top 4-A finisher in the split Northwestern 3-A/4-A Conference, so they were seeded as if they were a conference champion.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.