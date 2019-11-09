GREENSBORO — Grimsley running back Quan Nora has been ruled eligible for the Whirlies' first playoff game by the NCHSAA following his disqualification from Friday night's 32-17 victory over Page.
About midway through the second quarter of the rivalry game, the senior was gang-tackled by the Pirates but would not go down. The whistle blew as his forward progress was stopped and shoving ensued.
"As they separated, one of the Page defenders pushes Nora back," the official who called the unsportsmanlike-conduct penalty on Nora wrote in the game report. "Then Nora takes a swipe at the Page player's face mask with his left-hand."
Nora was removed from the game by the officials. Following a review after the game, the officiating crew submitted the postgame report to reflect that a disqualification was called and not an ejection. Because of this ruling, Nora will not be suspended for his Grimsley's NCHSAA Class 4-A West second-round playoff game Nov. 22. He had 60 yards and two touchdowns on 10 carries when he left the game.
"After reviewing the tape, I believe the NCHSAA made the correct determination. This was not an ejection," said Ethan Albright, Grimsley's athletics director. "While I'm disappointed Quan couldn't finish the game against Page, I'm excited that he will be available for the playoffs and able to finish out his senior season."
