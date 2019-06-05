Houston Texans defensive lineman D.J. Reader will return to Greensboro on June 22 for the D.J. Reader and Friends Fundamentals Camp and Community Day.
The former Grimsley Whirlies star will host the camp at Jamieson Stadium from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for 5- to 17-year-olds, with the community day portion running from 4-8 p.m. and open to the public.
Staff writer Spencer Turkin caught up with Reader this week to pose four questions.
First down
Turkin: Where did the idea come from to have a camp and community day at Grimsley?
Reader: This is my fourth annual football camp. When I got to the league, I knew I wanted to find a way to give back and a lot of people put on camps, so that was one way I could give back. A free camps is something I want to give back to my city. This year we are adding the community day where people can come out, have some fun, something to eat, have bounce houses. It will be a day where people can just come out and have fun.
Second down
Turkin: Is this a way for you to reach out to all of the youths in the area and not just football players?
Reader: Exactly, It will be a great time. Anybody can come, you don't have to be out there playing football. You are just out having a good time in a safe area.
Third down
Turkin: What are you hoping to teach the youth who participate in the camp with you?
Reader: Some basic skills and then I'm going to talk to them about football. It's more than a game. It's a platform that I can use to talk to them about life and some of the things they are going to go through as well as discuss some of the things football teaches you about life. I think it's one of the ways I can impact the kids and make sure they have fun.
Fourth down
Turkin: You're also throwing a jamboree in August at Jamieson Stadium. Are you all-in on what's happening at Grimsley?
Reader: Absolutely, the football program is moving in the right direction. I like to see those guys compete and win.
An extra point
Ragsdale alumnus Larry Ogunjobi will host a youth football camp on Saturday at his high school. Young people ages 8-14 can learn from the Cleveland Browns defensive lineman from 9 a.m. to noon. Ogunjobi graduated from Ragsdale in 2011 before moving on to UNC-Charlotte. He was selected in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft.