In game in which yardage was hard to come by for both teams, Glenn’s defense scored one touchdown and completely suffocated North Forsyth’s offense in a 27-0 nonconference win in Nifong-Crafford Stadium on Friday night.
Raniera Dilworth returned a fumble 8 yards for the game’s first touchdown, and the Bobcats held North to three yards of total offense and evened their record at 2-2. North Forsyth fell to 0-3.
“Our defense has played great all year; our offense is still trying to put it together,” said Antwon Stevenson, Glenn’s head coach. “Our offensive guys did a great job and kept grinding, and they put up enough points to get us this victory. At this point, any victory is a good one.”
The Bobcats scored once in each quarter, finally putting together an impressive drive in the fourth quarter to finish the scoring. But the damage was done by halftime.
Two big plays — one on defense and one on special teams — put the Bobcats on top 14-0 at halftime.
On North’s first possession, a roughing the kicker call gave the Vikings a first down at their 14, but on the next snap, the Bobcats jarred the ball loose from North’s Dedrick Hickman inside the 10. Dilworth scooped up the ball at the 8 and raced into the end zone. Marco Campos’ PAT made it 7-0 with 5:49 to play in the first quarter.
Early in the second quarter, the Bobcats took over after a short punt at the Vikings’ 49. They got a quick first down, then stalled. Punting on fourth-and-10 from the 34, Daniel Napper, the up back in the punt formation, took the snap and sailed a long pass to Kedrick Greene, who made a leaping catch and tumbled out of bounds at the Vikings’ 12. Will Craig-Blakely scored on the next play, circling left end almost untouched for the touchdown. Campos’ second PAT made it 14-0 with 9:20 to play.
“I think that first touchdown brought life to our defense,” Stevenson said. “We had punted the first time we got the ball, and for the defense to get the ball back — and score — made a big difference.
“Then, we had an opportunity in our kicking game to do something good and get our offense the ball back. We’re always looking for some kind of mismatch, and it was a great job by our up back (Napper) and our gunner (Greene). It seemed like that pass was in the air forever.”
Neither team produced any consistent offense — or any offense, for that matter — in the first half. The Vikings had only 20 yards of total offense, while Glenn gained only 96 yards but was penalized six times for 84 yards.
Glenn made it 20-0 midway through the third quarter after its defense pinned North against its goal-line, resulting in a short punt and a first-down at the Vikings’ 18. On third down from the 13, Monterious Godfrey took a pitch, swept right end and beat a North defender to the goal-line with 5:29 left.
The Bobcats’ final score came on an 11-play, 65-yard drive featuring running back Mekhi Fenner, who carried on six consecutive plays, gaining 42 yards and scoring from 2 yards out. Campos’ third PAT made it 27-0 with 2:15 left.
Jay Blair, North Forsyth’s first-year coach, admitted it was a “rough night” for his winless team but had nothing but praise for the Vikings.
“We have a lot of things to work on, but I’ve got a group of kids I wouldn’t trade for anybody in the world,” he said. “They have bought in on things. When you take over a program and bring in a new coaching staff, it’s going to take a couple of weeks to get accustomed to things and get going.”
The Bobcats got 103 yards passing and 113 yards rushing. They also had two long touchdowns — one rushing and one passing — nullified by penalties.
Glenn 27 North Forsyth 0
Glenn 7 7 6 7 — 27
North Forsyth 0 0 0 0 — 0
GL — Dilworth 8 fumble return (Campos kick)
GL — Craig-Blakely 12 run (Campos kick)
GL — Godfrey 13 run (kick failed)
GL — Fenner 2 run (Campos kick)
