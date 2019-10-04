KERNERSVILLE — The game plan for Glenn football is simple and effective: deliver on defense, limit turnovers, and pound opponents senseless with a bullish rushing attack.
The Bobcats followed that script closely in a 26-6 nonconference win over Ragsdale on Friday night at Marty Stanley Stadium. The defense did its part in posting another near shutout. In six games, Glenn has allowed only 32 points.
The Bobcats controlled the tempo with running backs Monterious Godfrey and Mekhi Fenner doing most of the damage. Godfrey was the workhorse with 103 yards and one touchdown on 26 carries.
“As long as we can keep our defense rested, we have a chance,” said Coach Antwon Stevenson of Glenn. “Our backs ran hard all night and didn’t put the ball on the ground. It really helped that we were able to generate consecutive first downs and keep drives going.”
Glenn opened the scoring by converting on a fourth-and-four inside the red zone. Devin Flowers took the snap in the Wildcat formation and fired an 8-yard touchdown pass to Aronson Cook in the right corner of the end zone with 8:22 left in the first quarter.
Three minutes later, the Bobcats went up 12-0 on a 6-play, 43-yard drive that ended with Godfrey scoring on a 2-yard run.
Ragsdale responded with a nice drive to get back in contention. Alston Hooker threw a 15-yard touchdown pass to Devan Boykin to make it a 12-6 game in the closing minutes of the quarter.
The Tigers put together another promising drive toward the end of the second quarter. But Glenn’s defense shut it down. On third down at the Bobcats 18, Hooker dropped back to pass, but he was sacked from the blindside by Albert Redd, who forced a fumble on the play. Jahvaree Ritzie recovered the loose ball to end that drive.
Glenn took over and proceeded to pad its lead. Aided by a pass interference call on Ragsdale, the Bobcats had a first down on the Tigers 13. After two runs by Godfrey up the middle, Cook took the handoff on a reverse and scored on a 6-yard run. Glenn led 19-6 at the half.
“They came out and jumped on us early with those two touchdowns,” said Coach Johnny Boykin of Ragsdale. “Offensively, we played a lot of the first half on our end of the field and they started a lot of their drives at our 40-yard line. We were making a move to get back in it, but then came the sack fumble and we never really recovered from that.”
Now that the Bobcats are done with nonconference portion of their schedule, Stevenson looks forward to next week when his team opens Central Piedmont 4-A play with a road game at Reagan.
“We still haven’t put an entire game together,” he said. “There is room for growth, and we’ll keep pressing on. What I like most is that we’re making progress and not pointing fingers at each other. The next five weeks will be all about conference and we’ll be ready for it.”
Glenn 26 Ragsdale 6
Ragsdale 6 0 0 0 — 6
Glenn 12 7 7 0 — 26
G — Aronson Cook 8 pass from Devan Flowers (run failed)
G — Monterious Godfrey 2 run (run failed)
R — Devan Boykin 15 pass from Alston Hooker (kick failed)
G — Cook 6 run (Marco Campos kick)
G — Wil Craig-Blakely 3 run (Campos kick)
Records: Ragsdale (2-5); Glenn (4-2)
