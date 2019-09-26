Please purchase a subscription to continue. If you are a current subscriber please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe.
Thank you for reading 13 free articles on our site. You can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 13 free articles, or you can purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information. If you need help, please contact our office at 1.844.466.1454 or email us.
HIGH POINT — Glenn was clicking on all cylinders in a rare Thursday night high school football game.
The Bobcats pummeled High Point Central 41-0, with a dominating defensive effort at Simeon Stadium.
The only thing that cast a pall on the game for Coach Antwon Stevenson and the players for Glenn (3-2) was that junior Malik Worrell, a 5-foot-11 defensive back, suffered a severe leg injury with 1:49 left in the game while defending a pass. Stevenson said it was a compound fracture of Worrell’s right leg, and both Stevenson and Coach Wayne Jones of High Point Central (0-6) decided to end the game at that point.
“You just hate for something like that,” said Stevenson. “You know injuries are part of the game, but you hate for something like that to happen with 1:40 left in the game. It takes the thrill of victory away.”
According to Stevenson and Athletics Director Joe McCormick of Glenn, Worrell was taken by ambulance to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.
“We played a pretty good first half, not so good second half,” Stevenson said. “But once again, the defense pitched another shutout. But even with that, it’s nothing to whoop or holler about, not with this right here going on.”
Jones went to Stevenson immediately after the play, and both coaches went to the referees to tell them they were going to call it a night.
“It’s 1:49 left and that kid’s hurting,” Jones said. “That kid has a broken leg. People can hear it pop over there on the sideline. That kid doesn’t need stay out here. His teammates don’t need to stay out here. They needed to get him off the field as quick as they can and hopefully he’ll have a speedy recovery.”
Linebacker Raneiria Dilworth of Glenn was distraught.
“That’s my boy, Malik,” Dilworth said. “He just transferred to us to (from Ledford), and he’s been working hard. He had a good game today. He had about eight tackles, five on kickoffs. Things happen for a reason.”
As far as how the Bobcats played, things couldn’t have gone more perfectly, especially in the first half when they took a 34-0 lead.
Monterious Godfrey scored on a 4-yard touchdown with 3:23 left in the first quarter, but place-kicker Marco Campos missed the extra point to make the score 6-0. Dilworth added the next touchdown after blocking punter Slater Creek’s punt. The ball landed in the end zone, but Dilworth recovered to help make it 13-0 with 1:20 left in the first quarter.
Godfrey tacked on another touchdown with an 11-yard run with 8:16 left as the Bobcats took a 20-0 lead. Godfrey finished with 21 yards rushing on 12 carries.
“My offensive line got it started for me,” Godfrey said. “From there I just went off.”
Quarterback Camden Coleman of Glenn threw a 15-yard touchdown pass to Will Craig-Blakely to help extend the lead to 27-0 with 5:34 left. And Coleman added a 17-yard touchdown pass to Devin Flowers with 48 seconds left in the second quarter to make the score 34-0.
Mekhi Fenner scored the final touchdown on a 4-yard run with 8:50 left in the fourth quarter.
“Any type of progress with a young team is good,” Stevenson said. “We had two weeks (to prepare).”
“Offensively, it was kind of hard finding plays when we don’t have play-makers,” Jones said. “If you don’t have playmakers, you can all the Xs you want, if you don’t have the Jimmies and the Joes it ain’t going for you.”
The Bobcat finished with 114 yards rushing and 222 overall. The Bison finished with 9 yards rushing on 32 carries and had 27 total yards.
Glenn will have to try rebound emotionally next week when it plays host to Ragsdale in its final nonconference game of the season.
“I think it’s one of those things they’ll be motivated to play for him because they know he would want to be out there,” Stevenson said. “So it’s one of those things in which you can’t take playing this sport for granted. You’re just, hey man, you never know when your last play is. With that being said, you want to go out and when you go out you want it to full of maximum effort.”
Glenn 41 High Point Central 0
Glenn 13 21 0 7 — 41
HP Central 0 0 0 0 — 0
G — Monterious Godfrey 3 run (kick failed)
G — Ranieria Dilworth blocked punt; picked up in end zone (Marco Campos kick)
G — Godfrey 11 run (Campos kick)
G — Aronson Cook 15 pass from Camden Coleman (Campos kick)
G — Devin Flowers 17 pass from Coleman (Campos kick)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.