Keenan Allen huddles with children after a drill at his football camp with Eric Ebron at Jaycee Park in Greensboro. Allen, who played at Grimsley and Northern Guilford, is a receiver for the NFL's Los Angeles Chargers, and Ebron, a Smith alumnus, plays for the Indianapolis Colts.
GREENSBORO — Keenan Allen, a Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver, was back in Greensboro today co-hosting his youth football camp with Indianapolis Colts tight end Eric Ebron at Jaycee Park.
After a Pro Bowl season in 2018, Allen is ready for training camp to kick off in just a couple of weeks.
First down
What does it mean to have two Guilford County Schools products representing Greensboro in the Pro Bowl?
Allen: "It's big. Greensboro, we grew up here, small city, but it was everything when we were growing up. To be able to represent it and have it on our backs is great."
Second down
You're coaching out at your football camp, but that's not the only coaching you do. You also coach and sponsor the San Diego Slayers, an AAU basketball team. How did you get involved in AAU basketball?
Allen: "I always had a love for basketball. There was a guy in California who was coaching and wanted to move up and stay with his kids he was already coaching, and I love basketball so I just said, cool, let's start an AAU team."
Third down
How's the move from San Diego to Los Angeles been, especially playing in the smallest stadium in the NFL (Dignity Health Sports Park)?
Allen: "It's pretty small, but it's great. They love us. Just need to keep winning and stay consistent and we'll get to the new place next year. I can't wait; it's nice."
Fourth down
Former NFL defensive end Chris McCain, who was at Northern Guilford and California with you, just began his mixed martial arts career, and you're involved. How did you get into the MMA game?
Allen: "I had no intentions of getting into the MMA game; I'm just supporting my homie. Obviously he was with me in football and it didn't work out for him, so he was given a second chance and I support it. He's doing great, mentally, physically. He just had his first fight and came out victorious, so hopefully he can keep going."
Children learn football fundamentals
Contact Spencer Turkin at (336) 373-7062 and follow @turkin35@twitter.com.