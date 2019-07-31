With high school football practice officially starting Thursday for area NCHSAA teams, here are four questions for the preseason:
1. Can Dudley find a quarterback? The Panthers have struggled to develop a passing threat since Hendon Hooker left for Virginia Tech after leading Dudley to the 2016 NCHSAA Class 3-AA championship. Injuries also have been a factor the last two years, but if sophomore Jahmier Slade or one of the other contenders for the job can get the ball to the Panthers' numerous playmakers, this Dudley team has the defensive talent to contend for a state title.
2. How will Southeast Guilford replace last year's seniors? Make no mistake, coach Kennedy Tinsley's Falcons aren't going away. But a special group of seniors that led Southeast to the Class 3-AA championship game must be replaced if the Falcons are to repeat as Mid-Piedmont 3-A Conference champions and make another deep playoff run. OL-DL Jonathan King, RB Jalen Fairley and WRs Tyler Hoff and Adam Douglas are solid building blocks.
3. Will Reidsville repeat as Class 2-A champion? The Rams lost some key pieces from their 2018 squad, including HSXtra.com Player of the Year Travion Canada. But they have some talented players returning, led by junior QB Kyle Pinnix, junior WR-DB-P Breon Pass and senior WR-S Demontez Canada. RB Lionel Long is poised for a breakout season, and if the lines develop this should be another banner season in the Football Capital of North Carolina.
4. How will the new coaches fare? Tony Aguilar at Eastern Guilford has the most talent with which to work, starting with QB Kamell Smith and RB Hezekia Newby. Former Southwest Guilford assistant Chuck Doak and former Bishop McGuinness head coach Charlie Jones have familiarity and some experienced players to help them as they return, while Mitchell Jenkins is the latest coach to try to restore a winning tradition at Andrews.