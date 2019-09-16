Four area high school football players have been named to the N.C. team that will be coached by Reidsville's Jimmy Teague in the annual Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas.
Southeast Guilford defensive back Adam Akins and offensive lineman Jonathan King, Ragsdale defensive back Devan Boykin and Page quarterback Javondre Paige will play for North Carolina against their South Carolina senior counterparts. Teague will be the head coach for North Carolina, and former Page defensive coordinator Norman Weeks — now at Asheboro — will be a part of his staff.
The game will be played at 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, at Briggs Stadium on the campus of Wofford College.
