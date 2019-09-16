Page Defeats Ragsdale, 25-8 (copy)

Ragsdale's Devan Boykin, who is committed to N.C. State, will represent North Carolina in the annual Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas football game. He will be joined on the N.C. squad by Page's Javondre Paige and Southeast Guilford's Adam Akins and Jonathan King.

 News & Record

Four area high school football players have been named to the N.C. team that will be coached by Reidsville's Jimmy Teague in the annual Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas.

Southeast Guilford defensive back Adam Akins and offensive lineman Jonathan King, Ragsdale defensive back Devan Boykin and Page quarterback Javondre Paige will play for North Carolina against their South Carolina senior counterparts. Teague will be the head coach for North Carolina, and former Page defensive coordinator Norman Weeks — now at Asheboro — will be a part of his staff.

The game will be played at 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, at Briggs Stadium on the campus of Wofford College.

Get the latest sports news right in your inbox. Sign up for our Daily Sports newsletter.

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraNR on Twitter.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments