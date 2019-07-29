Here's when and where area high school football teams are participating in scrimmages and jamborees as they prepare for the season (if we missed any, please send us your information and we'll update our schedule:
AUG. 10:
Reagan at Grimsley, 9 a.m.
Southwest Guilford at Southern Alamance, 9 a.m.
Northeast Guilford jamboree: McMichael, Northeast Guilford, Ragsdale, Southeast Guilford, 9 a.m.
Fayetteville Terry Sanford at Eastern Guilford, 10 a.m.
Northwest Guilford at West Forsyth, 10 a.m.
South Stanly jamboree: Central Davidson, East Davidson, High Point Christian, South Stanly, Wheatmore, 10 a.m.
Dudley jamboree: Charlotte Olympic, Charlotte Vance, Dudley, Glenn, Northern Guilford, 6 p.m.
AUG. 12:
Southeast Guilford at Reagan, 10 a.m.
Morehead jamboree: Morehead, South Stokes, Dry Fork (Va.) Tunstall, 6 p.m.
AUG. 13:
Eastern Alamance at Page, 9 a.m.
Bishop McGuinness at Providence Grove, 10 a.m.
Northern Durham at Ragsdale, 6 p.m.
North Forsyth at High Point Central, 6 p.m.
AUG. 14:
Northeast Guilford at Thomasville, 9 a.m.
Southeast Guilford at Smithfield-Selma, 5 p.m.
Glenn at Smith, 6 p.m.
AUG. 15:
Bishop McGuinness at Southwestern Randolph, 5:30 p.m.
AUG. 16:
Smith at High Point Central, 6 p.m.
D.J. Reader jamboree (at Grimsley): Grimsley, Ledford, North Davidson, Northern Guilford, Northwest Guilford, Ragsdale, Southern Guilford, Western Guilford, 6 p.m.
Farm Bureau jamboree (at Reidsville): Eastern Guilford, McMichael, Northeast Guilford, Reidsville, Rockingham County, Southeast Guilford, Thomasville, Western Alamance, 6 p.m.
South Stokes jamboree: Morehead, South Stokes, other teams TBA, 6 p.m.
CarolinaPreps.com Triad jamboree (at Page): Rolesville vs. Reagan, 6:30 p.m.; Reynolds vs. Northern Durham, 7:30 p.m.; Glenn vs. Page, 8:30 p.m.
Charlotte Olympic jamboree: Charlotte Catholic, Charlotte Olympic, Charlotte Vance, Dudley, TBA
Southwest Guilford vs. Lexington at West Forsyth, TBA