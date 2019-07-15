GREENSBORO — The East-West All-Star high school games have been a summer tradition in Greensboro for 70 years. Hot weather has been a summer tradition in the Gate City for much longer.
The two traditions have collided this week to impact practices for soccer and football.
The West football team, which features five players from Guilford County, has been practicing since Friday evening, with two workouts each Saturday and today, one Sunday and two more scheduled for Tuesday. The second practice of a day has started anywhere from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. when temperatures have been the highest.
After about half of today's practice at Western Guilford that began at 11:30 a.m., players were allowed to take off their helmet and shoulder pads for safety reasons as the teams went through noncontact drills. The temperature was 90 degrees just after practice concluded, with 52 percent humidity.
The West boys and girls soccer practices scheduled for this afternoon at Grimsley were canceled because the Wet Bulb Globe Temperature (WBGT) reached 90 degrees and there was no indoor facility available.
The National Weather Service defines the WBGT as “a measure of the heat stress in direct sunlight, which takes into account: temperature, humidity, wind speed, sun angle and cloud cover.” The more commonly referenced “heat index” only takes into consideration temperature and humidity and is calculated for shaded areas. Trainers monitored a WGBT tracker on a tripod on the field throughout today’s practice.
The WBGT “fluctuates, so we have to keep a constant eye on it to make sure we're on top of things," said Lexie Smith, the head athletics trainer at Apex Middle Creek, who was one of three trainers working the West football practice. "If the heat gets to a certain level, we have things put in place to make sure the guys stay safe and hydrated. The water breaks get longer and more frequent, and there's liberal access to water. They're taking helmets off, taking shoulder pads off, and if it gets too hot, we just go inside."
Tuesday night's boys and girls soccer games and Wednesday night's football game, which could see kickoff temperatures near 90 degrees, will include hydration breaks for the players and the officials.
It’s the late-morning/early afternoon practices that have been the toughest for the West football players.
"With two practices a day, the first practice is OK because it's still kind of cool outside around 8 or 9,” said former Eastern Guilford lineman Braxton Henderson, who will play football at Louisburg College. “But for the second, when it's 11 or 12, it gets pretty hot."
Afternoon workouts or scrimmages won’t be an issue this year for Guilford County Schools. District guidelines state that “between the hours of 12:00 PM and 6:00 PM, organized outdoor summer workouts or preseason athletic practices are NOT permitted. During this time, scrimmages and contests should not be scheduled to begin earlier than 6:00 PM except where an earlier start time may be required due to facility limitations. If temperatures reach extreme levels, schools should delay the start of and/or lessen the intensity of workouts or practices.”
Former Ragsdale defensive lineman Devante Lambert tried to see the midday heat during East-West practices this week as a positive.
"It's a challenge, but it isn't doing anything but getting us ready for college," said Lambert, who will play at Fayetteville State. "You just have to tough it out and get water you we need it. They're treating us really well and the trainers are checking on everything."
The football coaches appreciate the work of the trainers in monitoring the conditions and keeping players hydrated.
"They're doing a good job with it," said West assistant Johnny Boykin, Ragsdale's head coach. "It's something we don't really have to be concerned with because they're taking the initiative to make sure the kids are safe."
"We're making sure we get our stuff done in pads early in the morning because we know the heat's going to get us in early afternoon," added former Eastern Guilford coach Joe Glass, a West assistant and now the head coach at Lincolnton.