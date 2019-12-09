Please purchase a subscription to continue. If you are a current subscriber please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe.
Thank you for reading 13 free articles on our site. You can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 13 free articles, or you can purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information. If you need help, please contact our office at 1.844.466.1454 or email us.
RALEIGH — East Forsyth's football team has reached a Class 4-A championship for the second straight season — its third since 1992.
The No. 2-seeded Eagles (12-2) will face No. 4 Cardinal Gibbons of Raleigh on Saturday at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, with the hope of a third title.
Coach Todd Willert of East Forsyth joined coaches from across the state at the NCHSAA's championship news conference at Carter-Finley Stadium this morning. And, among those in attendance, was Coach Steven Wright of Cardinal Gibbons.
The Crusaders (12-2) are set to appear in their first championship. Cardinal Gibbons, which opened its doors in 1909, reinstated a football program roughly 27 years ago. Here's what Wright, in his ninth season with the Crusaders, said about the playoff road and East Forsyth.
On the season
Cardinal Gibbons had a grueling, four-game non-conference schedule that included Wake Forest and Richmond County. The Crusaders snapped a 45-game win streak for Wake Forest, defeating the Cougars 27-24 in the season opener Aug. 23. Cardinal Gibbons lost to Richmond County, which advanced to the Class 4-AA West Region final this season, on Sept. 13.
"You know, we really ramped up our non-conference schedule this year by putting Wake Forest on there and a host of other teams that have pushed us to get better," Wright said. "I think, honestly, it's one of the best things I've done.
"The game against Wake Forest reiterated to our kids that we can play with the best in the state. Our game against Richmond County reminded them we've still got some work to do. And once we got into conference play and experience that loss to (Raleigh Leesville Road), it reminded our kids that you can't take anything for granted. ... Those proved to be pivotal moments within the season, and there was a renewed focus — especially after that Leesville game."
Challenges East Forsyth presents
Quarterback Ty Lyles has been a strong passer and runner for the Eagles. The junior has lost two games in his varsity career — to Central Piedmont 4-A opponents West Forsyth and Reagan by a combined seven points this season. He has passed for 2,071 yards and 16 touchdowns while rushing for another 763, scoring 11 times.
Six rushers — Joseph Brown, Joe Ritchens, Robbin Smith, Traylon Ingram, Jamison Warren and Chris Chaplin — have combined for 2,776 yards as well.
"Offensively, it starts with their quarterback," Wright said. "He's a dual-threat quarterback who is truly dual-threat. He can run, creating problems with his legs. But he can also throw — he has an outstanding arm, and an outstanding group of wide receivers.
"They do a great job of kind of feeding off that run game and working play-action and drop-back passes into that. They have a bevy of running backs that they hand the ball of to that each have their own, kind of, unique skill set. Their staff has done a great job of utilizing those skill sets within their scheme."
Opponents comparable to East Forsyth
Wright pointed to a few teams on the Crusaders' schedule that have characteristics similar to East Forsyth. Those matchups helped that Cardinal Gibbons defense, which has racked up 547 tackles with 69 of those for losses, prepare for the championship.
Wake Forest, like East Forsyth, had several successful rushers. Maquel Haywood, a Navy commit who tore his ACL earlier in the season, recorded more than 800 yards and 12 touchdowns. Elijah Hines and Chris Moore each had more than 700 yards.
Quarterback Caleb Hood, rated a 3-star prospect per 247Sports, had 935 yards rushing before Richmond County lost to Charlotte Vance in the Class 4-AA West Region final. Jaheim Covington and Jaron Coleman combined for more than 2,000 yards.
"Just off the top of my head, they've got athletes in the backfield similar to Wake Forest and Richmond County," Wright said. "And the physicality of a Scotland (County) team.
"They remind me a lot of them, in terms of athletes."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.