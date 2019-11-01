KERNERSVILLE — There was a loud sigh of relief coming from the East Forsyth sideline on Friday night. The Eagles prevailed 49-35 over Davie County, but there were some anxious moments.
At one point, it appeared that East Forsyth would cruise to victory after taking a 43-21 lead in the third quarter on an 8-yard run by Chris Chaplin III.
Davie County, however, had other ideas.
The War Eagles battled back and trimmed the deficit to 43-35 when Tate Carney scored his fifth touchdown of the night with 4:05 left to play in the game. Carney finished with 197 rushing yards.
East Forsyth got outstanding performances from Jamison Warren, Robbin Smith and Chaplin. And the Eagles needed everything this trio delivered.
Warren scored three touchdowns, one on a 99-yard kickoff return to start the second half. The others came in the first half on a 19-yard reverse, along with a 27-yard touchdown pass he caught from quarterback Ty Lyles.
Smith did his most impressive work with the game in doubt after Davie County made its comeback. It was especially noteworthy because Lyles, the starting quarterback, left the game with leg cramps with 4:46 to go in the third quarter and didn’t return.
On third down and 7, Smith, operating from the Wildcat formation, picked up the necessary yardage to keep the drive alive with just under three minutes left in the fourth quarter. Smith gave the Eagles some breathing room when he scored on 25-yard run late to give his team a 14-point cushion. For game, he ran for 175 yards and three touchdowns.
Chaplin, a running back who is listed at 155 pounds, gave Davie County problems with his outside speed and ability to make tacklers miss. For game he had 104 rushing yards on 15 carries.
East Forsyth’s defense ended the game in the final seconds by forcing a turnover. Jaylon Weathers intercepted a pass from War Eagles quarterback Nate Hampton and the Eagles ran out the clock.
East Forsyth seized control of the game with a decisive flurry over the final seven minutes of the second quarter. The Eagles asserted their dominance with lots of help from Warren.
After Davie County tied the game at 14-14 on Carney’s 1-yard touchdown run, East Forsyth orchestrated a 9-play, 65-yard drive to take a 21-14 lead when Warren scored on a wide receiver reverse from 19 yards out.
In the closing moments of the half, the Eagles added another score on a fourth-and-26 from Davie County’s 27-yard line. Lyles was flushed from the pocket and had to improvise. While running toward the right sideline, he fired a touchdown pass to Warren who had gotten free from his defender in the end zone.
East Forsyth led 27-14 at intermission.
East Forsyth 49 Davie County 35
Davie County 7 7 7 14 — 35
East Forsyth 7 20 16 6 — 49
DC — Tate Carney 3 run (Guillermo Moure kick)
EF — Robbin Smith 13 run (Andrew Conrad kick)
EF — Smith 4 run (Conrad kick)
DC — Carney 1 run (Moure kick)
EF — Jamison Warren 19 run (Conrad kick)
EF — Warren 27 pass from Ty Lyles (kick blocked)
EF — Warren 99 kickoff return (Lyles run)
DC — Carney 11 run (Moure kick)
EF — Chris Chaplin III 8 run (Smith run)
DC — Carney 2 run (Moure kick)
DC — Carney 1 run (Moure kick)
EF — Smith 25 run (run failed)
Records: Davie County (5-5, 2-2 Central Piedmont 4-A ); East Forsyth (8-2, 2-2)
