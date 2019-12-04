Jamison Warren knew he would play a bigger role on the East Forsyth football team this season — even before it began.
Of course, it was the junior wide receiver's first year as a varsity starter. The Eagles, however, were missing a big piece of the offense — added responsibility for Warren to handle.
The team was without Micah Crowell, who racked up more than 500 receiving yards and seven touchdowns to help then-undefeated East Forsyth earn an NCHSAA Class 4-A title last season — its first state championship since 1992. Coach Todd Willert said the now-junior wide receiver, rated a four-star prospect by 247Sports with more than 25 Division I scholarship offers since his first extended by Wake Forest in March 2018, suffered a "knee injury" in the spring. Crowell's return to the field will likely be next season, according to Willert.
That left players such as Warren, Joe Ritchens and Jalen Thorns — even running back Chris Chaplin — to fill a void. Those four alone have combined for 1,161 yards and 14 touchdown catches in 13 games.
And Warren had to rise to the occasion early.
"First, I had to come meet with the receiver group because Micah wasn't there," said Warren, who leads the team with 712 receiving yards and eight touchdowns. "I just had to do extra work to get where I am now — to be able to catch the ball when I need to and make a play when I need to."
The snowball of an injury-prone year began with Crowell and has lasted throughout even the postseason. Regardless, the Eagles persevered to this point — a roughly 30-minute road trip. No. 2 East Forsyth takes on No. 1 Greensboro Grimsley at Jamieson Stadium in the Class 4-A West Region final on Friday night.
And following a 34-21 win over Jamestown Ragsdale on Nov. 29, Willert estimated the Eagles (11-2) had more than 12 players throughout the season miss games because of injuries.
On Monday morning, he recited a list aloud. That number became more finite — roughly 15 players.
Thorns and Torrian Jackson each missed three games this season. Jaylon Weathers has been out the past three weeks. Jaden Lindsay sustained a knee injury in a win against Davie County on Nov. 11 — the list goes on.
And that grew to include Andrew Conrad, the team's kicker, who suffered a hip injury against Ragsdale. Willert said freshman Benjy Olivia may fill that role, if Conrad doesn't play Friday.
Despite the challenges, East Forsyth will appear in its third regional since 2015, when the team lost to Charlotte Mallard Creek 41-38 in overtime at Fred E. Lewis Stadium. According to Willert, the Eagles entered the state championship without injury last season.
"It makes me proud," Willert said. "It shows that the coaches have bought in. It shows that the players have bought in. It shows that, at any time, when your number's called we expect you to come in and be a No. 1 guy.
"And we coach you like that, whether you're first or fourth on the depth chart. We coach you like a No. 1 guy because it might happen, and it's good to see that these backups have paid attention. They've put in the work and they've been able to step up and do it."
And among those injured players was running back Ahmani Marshall, who verbally committed to Wake Forest in June. He ended the season recording 667 rushing yards and seven touchdowns, before suffering a broken bone in his shoulder during a 41-38 loss to West Forsyth on Oct. 11. Even Da'Mon Stokes, a sophomore receiver, was injured in that game.
Marshall's injury, however, made way for a capable group of running backs to take over the load. That included Ritchens, Chaplin and Warren, Joseph Brown and Traylon Ingram, a JV call-up just prior to a win against Reynolds on Nov. 8, combining for 1,510 yards on the ground and 20 touchdowns.
Robbin Smith, a senior, saw the bulk of that success at running back. Ahead of the Eagles' road game against the Whirlies (12-1), he has led the team with 1,110 yards and 13 touchdowns.
"Ever since (Ahmani) got hurt, he's helped me along the way," Smith said. "He's given me tips to become a better back, and how to stay in the game longer without getting tired."
According to Willert, the goal of reaching a championship again never faded even with a team marred by injury. However, the Eagles have a hurdle to overcome Friday against the Whirlies. It's a rematch of a 21-20 road win East Forsyth eked out against Grimsley on Oct. 4.
The Whirlies last appeared in a regional in 2005. This season, quarteraback Christofer Zellous has passed for 1,378 yards and 19 touchdowns. Quan Nora has led a ground game for Grimsley, with 1,990 yards and 25 touchdowns — three in a 32-8 rout of Glenn last week to reach the semifinals.
"Both of us are a lot different since October," Willert said. "Obviously, they've stayed pretty healthy.
"... We'll be fine. We're going to come out there and do what we do. Like I say, we'll just find a way to win by one point."
