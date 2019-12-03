Grimsley vs East Forysth in battle of unbeatens (copy)

Grimsley coach Darryl Brown and his Whirlies came up just short in their regular-season meeting with East Forsyth on Oct. 4, falling 21-20. The teams meet again at Jamieson Stadium on Friday night in the NCHSAA Class 4-A West regional football championship game.

 H. Scott Hoffmann /News & Record

EAST FORSYTH (11-2) at GRIMSLEY (12-1)

What

NCHSAA Class 4-A West regional football championship.

When

7:30 p.m. Friday.

Where

Jamieson Stadium, Greensboro.

At stake

A berth in the state championship game Dec. 14 at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill.

Regular-season meeting

East Forsyth won 21-10 on Oct. 4 at Jamieson Stadium.

Tickets

$10 at the gate. The Grimsley athletics booster club is selling tickets to Grimsley students and teachers/staff during lunch Thursday for $5 each, with a limit of one ticket per student or staff member. The booster club will pay the difference between the $10 face value and the $5.

Fan info

Visiting fans are asked to enter through the North Gate behind the scoreboard. Once inside the stadium, fans must remain on their side of the field. Concessions stands will be open on both sides of the stadium. There is no re-entry. 

